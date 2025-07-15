How To Repel Wasps Naturally With The Help Of One Common Essential Oil
Wasps and humans don't get along well. Wasps do wonderful things in nature – they're great pollinators and they keep the population of nuisance insects in check – but in close proximity to humans, they can be nuisances themselves. They like to build nests in attics, under the eaves of buildings, in cavities in wood, and other places of human habitation. Getting rid of a wasp nest in the wrong place is often best left to a professional. But rather than resorting to killing these otherwise beneficial insects, you can keep them from coming back – or deter them from showing up in the first place – with the judicious, non-lethal, use of rosemary oil.
According to an article published in the journal Pest Management Science, laboratory tests showed that rosemary oil was found to have strong repellent properties against paper wasps, hornets, and yellowjackets, three of the most common wasps in North America. You might love the smell of rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus), but wasps have a stronger sense of smell than humans and get overwhelmed by the scent. Rosemary oil is a mix of many oils, acids, and flavonoids, which is why it has long been used to treat various illnesses, including nervous system disorders. That's its effect on humans: Imagine how potent it is to much smaller creatures like wasps!
How to repel wasps with rosemary oil
To make a simple homemade wasp spray, fill a spray bottle almost completely with water, then add a little dish soap and a few drops of rosemary oil. For the freshest, most potent rosemary oil, extract the oil from live rosemary plants. Then spray around places where wasps might congregate. Feel free to mix rosemary oil with other oils with strong wasp-repellent properties, such as lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus), clove (Syzygium aromaticum), scented geranium (Pelargonium spp.), spearmint (Mentha spicata), lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), sage (Salvia officinalis), anise (Pimpinella anisum), and fennel (Foeniculum vulgare). You can also soak cotton balls in your essential oil mixture and place them in areas where wasps might congregate. If you have a garden, plant it with flowers and herbs that can help keep wasps away.
Late summer and early fall are when wasps are most active – and most aggressive – in searching for food, especially on warm, sunny days. To encourage wasps to go elsewhere, remove potential food sources like food waste and trash, then spray the perimeter of your yard on a regular basis, especially after it rains. Wasps don't survive the winter if you live in an area that drops below the frost line over long periods. Spring is when queen wasps emerge from underground and begin building nests. Spray an area where wasps have built a nest before, or where they might in the future, which can vary from species to species.
It is important to note that there is a change that rosemary oil may be toxic to pets. Please consult a veterinarian before using. Also, please check with your physician in case there may be concerns of an allergy. Lastly, if your wasp problem becomes more than you can handle, please call a professional for help.