How To Repel Wasps Naturally With The Help Of One Common Essential Oil

To make a simple homemade wasp spray, fill a spray bottle almost completely with water, then add a little dish soap and a few drops of rosemary oil. For the freshest, most potent rosemary oil, extract the oil from live rosemary plants. Then spray around places where wasps might congregate. Feel free to mix rosemary oil with other oils with strong wasp-repellent properties, such as lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus), clove (Syzygium aromaticum), scented geranium (Pelargonium spp.), spearmint (Mentha spicata), lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), sage (Salvia officinalis), anise (Pimpinella anisum), and fennel (Foeniculum vulgare). You can also soak cotton balls in your essential oil mixture and place them in areas where wasps might congregate. If you have a garden, plant it with flowers and herbs that can help keep wasps away.

Late summer and early fall are when wasps are most active – and most aggressive – in searching for food, especially on warm, sunny days. To encourage wasps to go elsewhere, remove potential food sources like food waste and trash, then spray the perimeter of your yard on a regular basis, especially after it rains. Wasps don't survive the winter if you live in an area that drops below the frost line over long periods. Spring is when queen wasps emerge from underground and begin building nests. Spray an area where wasps have built a nest before, or where they might in the future, which can vary from species to species.

It is important to note that there is a change that rosemary oil may be toxic to pets. Please consult a veterinarian before using. Also, please check with your physician in case there may be concerns of an allergy. Lastly, if your wasp problem becomes more than you can handle, please call a professional for help.