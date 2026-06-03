The IKEA Hack That Makes Photos Look Like They Came 'Straight Out Of An Art Gallery'
Head to the photo frame section of IKEA and you'll see shelves full of that classic Scandinavian minimalism that the retailer is known for creating. And, of course, the price tags of IKEA finds are also appealing (and a big reason people are so excited when there are new IKEA finds to check out). Even if you like the simplicity of a straight-lined frame, like the SANNAHED or the LOMVIKEN, there's still room for a little embellishment that makes the frame look elevated. The TikTok account ikeahacksandideas_1st shares one such idea, which they described as a hack to give your pictures a "straight out of a gallery" look. It's as simple as covering the mat with linen fabric.
Most IKEA picture frames come with simple white mats in them. That's fine if you want to keep the display light and neutral. But, at their price point, the mats aren't going to be the highest quality, and sometimes you might want to change up the look with a different mat color. Having a photo professionally matted can be costly, and cutting your own mats requires special equipment. And even then, you might not come up with professional-quality results.
Since IKEA frames already have mats that fit the dimensions of the frame, it makes sense to simply update them. Fabric is an easy way to change the look, and using linen adds a little texture that contributes to the professional gallery appearance. You can also swap out the fabric if you want to change the design in the future.
Upgrade IKEA frames with linen fabric
Whether you incorporate this idea into gallery wall alternatives for a fresh look or hang them in straight rows like an art gallery, the results are stunning. When choosing the color of linen to use, consider the style of the photo and the colors in the image you're framing. The original creator uses dark brown, which oozes earthiness and a bit of drama. Black is another bold, elegant choice that emphasizes the image but maintains a modern appeal. Or, you can go off-script and choose any color (or even a patterned fabric) to create a gallery look that you love. Even peel-and-stick wallpaper could work as an alternative to fabric.
To apply this technique, take the frame apart to get to the mat. If the fabric is wrinkled, iron it first. Place it on your work surface and position the mat on top of the fabric. Cut out the fabric in the center, leaving less than an inch of excess around the four sides of the opening. Pull the edges to the back of the mat and glue them, making sure the linen stays smooth on the front. Cutting angled slits at the corners can help the fabric lay flat.
Now, reassemble the frame with your photo or artwork in the middle of the updated mat. If you turn an IKEA frame into a cute planter for cuttings, you can combine it with this idea to create a bold fabric framing effect for the plants. To really emphasize the gallery look, hang picture lights above each frame.