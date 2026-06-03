The IKEA Hack That Makes Photos Look Like They Came 'Straight Out Of An Art Gallery'

Head to the photo frame section of IKEA and you'll see shelves full of that classic Scandinavian minimalism that the retailer is known for creating. And, of course, the price tags of IKEA finds are also appealing (and a big reason people are so excited when there are new IKEA finds to check out). Even if you like the simplicity of a straight-lined frame, like the SANNAHED or the LOMVIKEN, there's still room for a little embellishment that makes the frame look elevated. The TikTok account ikeahacksandideas_1st shares one such idea, which they described as a hack to give your pictures a "straight out of a gallery" look. It's as simple as covering the mat with linen fabric.

Most IKEA picture frames come with simple white mats in them. That's fine if you want to keep the display light and neutral. But, at their price point, the mats aren't going to be the highest quality, and sometimes you might want to change up the look with a different mat color. Having a photo professionally matted can be costly, and cutting your own mats requires special equipment. And even then, you might not come up with professional-quality results.

Since IKEA frames already have mats that fit the dimensions of the frame, it makes sense to simply update them. Fabric is an easy way to change the look, and using linen adds a little texture that contributes to the professional gallery appearance. You can also swap out the fabric if you want to change the design in the future.