Turn An IKEA Frame Into The Cutest Planter For Cuttings

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Greenery can really elevate a space, and there are more ways to incorporate flora into interiors than just keeping houseplants. If you're on the lookout for creative ways to decorate with plants, this is one fabulous DIY idea from @rociosdesign on Instagram. This project lets you display plant cuttings on a wall, creating eye-catching and conversation-starting wall decor, using a budget-friendly IKEA frame as the base. Whether you're hoping to start the process of growing a plant that you can easily propagate from cuttings or display the last surviving blooms from a special bouquet, this frame planter is a gorgeous way to do so.

In this project, @rociosdesign uses the SANNAHED Frame. It's a shadow box frame, so it works well for this type of 3D project, but it's far from the only option. You can use pretty much any IKEA frame, as long as you're able to remove the plastic or glass piece on the front. That's because this project involves attaching a small vessel to the frame backing. Since the vessel juts out and you'll need access to place the plant, the frame must be open in the front. Otherwise though, you can experiment with this project idea, choosing smaller or larger frames. Small frames make this a space-savvy IKEA hack for storing propagation cuttings, while larger frames look more like a work of art, especially if you artfully showcase several cuttings in one frame.