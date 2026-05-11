Turn An IKEA Frame Into The Cutest Planter For Cuttings
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Greenery can really elevate a space, and there are more ways to incorporate flora into interiors than just keeping houseplants. If you're on the lookout for creative ways to decorate with plants, this is one fabulous DIY idea from @rociosdesign on Instagram. This project lets you display plant cuttings on a wall, creating eye-catching and conversation-starting wall decor, using a budget-friendly IKEA frame as the base. Whether you're hoping to start the process of growing a plant that you can easily propagate from cuttings or display the last surviving blooms from a special bouquet, this frame planter is a gorgeous way to do so.
In this project, @rociosdesign uses the SANNAHED Frame. It's a shadow box frame, so it works well for this type of 3D project, but it's far from the only option. You can use pretty much any IKEA frame, as long as you're able to remove the plastic or glass piece on the front. That's because this project involves attaching a small vessel to the frame backing. Since the vessel juts out and you'll need access to place the plant, the frame must be open in the front. Otherwise though, you can experiment with this project idea, choosing smaller or larger frames. Small frames make this a space-savvy IKEA hack for storing propagation cuttings, while larger frames look more like a work of art, especially if you artfully showcase several cuttings in one frame.
This wall-mounted frame is a pretty way to display plant cuttings
A small drill is required to make a couple of holes in the frame backing, which you will put a piece of string through to tie the bottle in place. Otherwise, you won't need other tools so this is a very easy DIY. Choose a jar that's a good size for your cuttings and that fits nicely within the frame. In this video, they use a small plastic travel toiletries bottle with the lid removed, but if you can find a glass vessel, it will look more upscale. A product like the Yibot Glass Test Tubes has a distinctive shape and looks more decorative.
Another way to customize this project is with the photo section. Here, they use a piece of wood-like contact paper, which gives the backing a wood grain look underneath the matting. You can really use whatever flat background you'd like, from a memorable landscape photo from your travels, to a piece of patterned fabric for some more texture. With these ways to really make this project your own, this is an easy but unique way to display some of your plants.