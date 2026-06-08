These Are The Worst Kitchen Trends Of The 1980s (And They Were Everywhere)

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The '80s were a unique time for kitchen design. While there are some '80s trends that modern kitchens still benefit from today — like the beginning of the open-concept floor plan or the curved furniture trend – not every 1980s kitchen has stood the test of time. '80s kitchen trends can be a hotly debated subject for many, especially when certain outdated designs make their way back into the spotlight for a year or two. Regardless of where you stand on the scale of "love it" or "list it" for the average 1980s kitchen, we've rounded up four trends that we think you'll agree were egregiously bad — from linoleum tile flooring to unsafe cookware.

While most of these trends feature design elements that just don't work in the modern home, many of them had other, more serious problems. Even if you love the look of these '80s trends — we're not judging — most were also difficult to maintain, lacked durability, and posed some serious health risks. For these reasons, we dubbed them the worst kitchen trends of the 1980s.