These Are The Worst Kitchen Trends Of The 1980s (And They Were Everywhere)
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The '80s were a unique time for kitchen design. While there are some '80s trends that modern kitchens still benefit from today — like the beginning of the open-concept floor plan or the curved furniture trend – not every 1980s kitchen has stood the test of time. '80s kitchen trends can be a hotly debated subject for many, especially when certain outdated designs make their way back into the spotlight for a year or two. Regardless of where you stand on the scale of "love it" or "list it" for the average 1980s kitchen, we've rounded up four trends that we think you'll agree were egregiously bad — from linoleum tile flooring to unsafe cookware.
While most of these trends feature design elements that just don't work in the modern home, many of them had other, more serious problems. Even if you love the look of these '80s trends — we're not judging — most were also difficult to maintain, lacked durability, and posed some serious health risks. For these reasons, we dubbed them the worst kitchen trends of the 1980s.
Wallpaper ceiling borders are best left in the '80s
A kitchen trend that undeniably screams '80s design is wallpaper borders. Many 1980s kitchens featured a long strip of wallpaper running around the entire room, situated right underneath where the ceiling and wall meet. This trend was likely inspired by the need for an inexpensive alternative to crown molding.
The placement of this type of wallpaper border looked awkward, drawing the eye straight up to the ceiling — which should ideally never be a focal point of any room. The popular patterns of the time, however, are easily the most dated part of this trend. Ornate flowers, geese, country roosters, and even drawings of fabric and tassels were all popular choices for kitchen wallpaper borders of the 1980s. There was no guarantee that the chosen border pattern would match the rest of the room, either.
Part of what makes this kitchen trend a problem comes down to practicality rather than just design. In some areas of the kitchen — especially near the stove or sink — wallpaper can accumulate moisture, leading to peeling and even mold growth. Accessing your ceiling-height wallpaper border to give it a thorough cleaning and inspection isn't very convenient, either.
Tile countertops aren't worth the maintenance
Tile countertops were a beloved kitchen trend in the '80s, thanks to their affordability. Though they were cheap, they were also available in a wide range of different colors, which made them more appealing to homeowners. But for the most part, the tiled countertop trend has stayed in the 1980s — while there's been a push to bring back high-quality artisanal tiles to kitchens, there aren't many people who are fans of the signature square, matte 1980s counter tiles.
By far the most difficult part of tile kitchen counters is how difficult they are to keep clean. Rather than simply wiping your counters down, you'll have to worry about scraping food out of the grout between your tiles. You'll also need to regularly reseal (and eventually re-grout) your counters. Individual tiles are typically much less durable than the slab countertops that are so beloved nowadays — and we can't say we'd choose them over any modern countertop material.
Linoleum tile flooring from the '80s could pose some serious health risks
Linoleum floors are an undeniable 1980s kitchen classic. They were affordable and available in many different styles, and linoleum floor tiles were especially popular. However, these large, shiny tiles weren't able to compete with the hardwood-style vinyl flooring options that succeeded it.
The biggest issue with linoleum floors of the time isn't even about their looks. Linoleum tile from the 1980s had potential to contain asbestos, which was typically added to the tile's backing for extra durability. While it's true that companies began to slow their use of asbestos during the mid-1970s and early 1980s, asbestos wasn't permanently banned in the U.S. until 2024 — so plenty of '80s construction projects still contain a high risk of asbestos. (PS: If you're worried about asbestos in your linoleum floors, don't try to get rid of it without proper research.)
Besides the health risks, the look of linoleum floors — especially in the kitchen — no longer translates to modern day. Large linoleum tiles in bright colors or checkered patterns are officially a thing of the past. While they're relatively easy to maintain in terms of flooring, most homeowners would rather see hardwoods in the kitchen — and we can't help but agree.
Corning Visions cookware wasn't as safe as it is today
Corning Visions, often referred to as Visionware, has a lot of visual appeal. It's one of those vintage products that we'd gravitate towards at the thrift store. Each Visionware pot and pan is completely transparent, made from tinted glass-ceramic. While it's actually regained popularity today (though difficult to find in the U.S.), that wasn't always the case. Though truly non-toxic, non-stick cookware may not be a thing, the Visionware trend of the '80s had a lot more problems than it does now.
Yes, it was popular in the '80s, but it seems that most people remember Visionware for how difficult it was to actually cook with. Glass isn't great at distributing heat, and more than one Visionware user found the textured interior of the pans especially difficult. "I swear I burned water using these pans. EVERYTHING stuck to them," said one Reddit user in a thread discussing these products.
Certain Visionware pieces also contained a Teflon coating on the inside, which can potentially release toxic fumes when scratched or damaged. Some home cooks also said that these glass pans could crack or shatter, cutting those who used them. Others reported theirs randomly exploding when cooked with. At the time, these pots and pans were mostly best for looks — though they certainly are beautiful.