How Toxic Is Non-Stick Cookware? (Really)
Does the perfect nontoxic pan exist? To find out, let's take a quick trip back in history. In the '60s and '70s, information came out regarding the toxicity of a large class of chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. There are thousands of chemicals classed as PFAS, some of which were discovered to be responsible for health issues like reproductive issues, developmental delays in children, a decline in the body's immune system efficiency, hormone issues, and increased cholesterol, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
PFAS chemicals exist in many things we come into contact with daily, but it's nonstick cookware that really brought them to light — specifically, the use of Teflon (the name for a PFAS known as PFTE or polytetrafluoroethylene). It was discovered that cookware items using Teflon and other PFAS were making workers and consumers sick, thus the wider population became aware of the toxicity of PFAS.
Now, here is the important part that is relevant to today's cookware: the DuPont company removed the chemical PFOA, also known as perfluorooctanoic acid, which was determined to be the cause of the cookware's negative health side effects. But they left other PFAS, like PFTE, which they believed to be safe. This change is why you still see Teflon-coated cookware on the market today, as well as other options that claim to be nontoxic, even though Teflon is a PFAS chemical itself. Unfortunately, though the removal of certain PFAS was somewhat successful in reducing toxicity, the threat has not been completely eradicated.
The dirty details of nontoxic cookware
The subject of nonstick cookware can get muddled as companies push the claim that they are nontoxic because they have removed certain toxic PFAS, like PFOA. However, while this is marketed as safe, it has been discovered that other PFAS like Teflon (PTFE), which marketers declare safe, still release toxic chemicals and gases when heated. A Consumer Report study has also shown that certain brands that use PFTE still have measurable amounts of the more toxic PFOA. Even products that don't have any PFAS are concerning, as the companies don't clarify what substitute they use, leaving consumers less knowledgeable than they should be.
So, though there are claims of nontoxic, eco-friendly dinnerware and cookware that may be true, the subject is confusing and complex enough that some buyers may prefer to opt for safer options like stainless steel. These products may provide less in terms of nonstick, but often all you need is a little oil to get the same effect. If you are a diehard nonstick fan, there is one brand of safe ceramic cookware you can use that has consistently tested free from all of these toxic PFAS: GreenPan. They have a variety of products available, like the Valencia Pro 11-piece cookware set, that can make your nontoxic, nonstick dreams come true. Happy cooking!