How Toxic Is Non-Stick Cookware? (Really)

Does the perfect nontoxic pan exist? To find out, let's take a quick trip back in history. In the '60s and '70s, information came out regarding the toxicity of a large class of chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. There are thousands of chemicals classed as PFAS, some of which were discovered to be responsible for health issues like reproductive issues, developmental delays in children, a decline in the body's immune system efficiency, hormone issues, and increased cholesterol, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

PFAS chemicals exist in many things we come into contact with daily, but it's nonstick cookware that really brought them to light — specifically, the use of Teflon (the name for a PFAS known as PFTE or polytetrafluoroethylene). It was discovered that cookware items using Teflon and other PFAS were making workers and consumers sick, thus the wider population became aware of the toxicity of PFAS.

Now, here is the important part that is relevant to today's cookware: the DuPont company removed the chemical PFOA, also known as perfluorooctanoic acid, which was determined to be the cause of the cookware's negative health side effects. But they left other PFAS, like PFTE, which they believed to be safe. This change is why you still see Teflon-coated cookware on the market today, as well as other options that claim to be nontoxic, even though Teflon is a PFAS chemical itself. Unfortunately, though the removal of certain PFAS was somewhat successful in reducing toxicity, the threat has not been completely eradicated.