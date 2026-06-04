There's Simply No Need For Toasters — Here's A Better Alternative

To replace your toaster, you could consider upgrading to a toaster oven. What makes it a great alternative to a pop-up version is that it's versatile for multiple tasks beyond making toast (some even have air-frying and other combo functions). Not only will it handle your favorite breakfast food, but it can bake individual meals for lunch and dinner as well. Still, many argue there's no need for a toaster oven these days either, because you could simply turn to your oven instead. Even though it has to pre-heat, the oven makes it easy to whip up toasted foods within minutes in either small or large batches. Making toast for a group is often a tedious process using a two- or four-slice toaster. However, an oven allows you to bake an entire loaf at once just by laying pieces of bread on an ungreased pan and setting the pan inside.

You can also make toast on a stovetop if you'd prefer not to heat up an entire oven. In fact, it's an excellent solution if you just want a slice or two. All you have to do is cook the bread in a skillet until you reach your desired level of toastiness. Since you don't have to add oil or butter to the skillet, it should be a quick cleanup. Plus, if you're cooking other foods to go along with the toast, such as bacon or eggs, using solely the stovetop will help make it more efficient. Your countertop will stay relatively uncluttered for the prepping, too. But if getting rid of your pop-up toaster isn't enough, you could also try another easy trick for creating more counter space and expanding your work surface.