Hide The Eyesore Of Kitchen Appliances With This Genius Storage Solution

The kitchen is the true heart of the home, and people invest substantial amounts of money to make the space work and look its very best. Since it is such a heavily-utilized hub for families to gather and cook, as well as a space that is generally not cheap to upgrade, homeowners are always looking for thoughtful kitchen storage ideas to maximize the room's functionality, organization, and appearance. You want a kitchen to operate at full throttle, but to appear well-composed and beautifully designed, not like the cooking train wreck it may actually be sometimes.

One of the most popular kitchen storage trends is incorporating what's called an "appliance garage" to hide small countertop appliances from view. This storage solution keeps your counters clear and aesthetically-pleasing, while also allowing your appliances to stay conveniently within arm's reach. It's a win-win!

How do you do it? Well, over on TikTok, user Chrislovesjulia shared one of the more creative appliance garage ideas out there, which showcases a hidden lift-up door disguised as a backsplash to hide a recessed cubby for storing all of her small appliances (and she fits so many in there!). Let's break down exactly how this recessed appliance garage works, and if it's the perfect storage solution your kitchen has been waiting for.

