Why There's Simply No Need For A Toaster Oven Anymore
The toaster oven as we know it has been around for over 100 years. It's a miniature oven that can primarily be used for toasting bread and reheating leftovers. There are even some models sophisticated enough to whip up full meals. Someone who lives in a small space that can't accommodate a full sized oven would welcome a toaster oven as an economical alternative. However, for most homeowners, there is simply no need for a toaster oven anymore.
Don't get us wrong, there is nothing wrong with the toaster oven. The reason why one is not really needed is similar to why people are saying goodbye to over-the-range microwaves: they're bulky and non-essential. When you're trying to prioritize counter space, figuring out where to put a bulky toaster oven can be tricky. A standard sized one is going to be about 17-inches wide, several inches deep, and require even more inches of clearance so as not to be a fire hazard. As such, you can't keep anything near it, and you can't have an integrated drawer for it as you would a microwave.
An important question to ask is: Am I going to use this appliance enough to justify the space it is taking up? Probably not. You're sacrificing a lot of workspace for something you're not likely to use because you have other tools in the kitchen that will do exactly the same thing the toaster oven will.
Old and new alternatives to a toaster oven
One of the easiest and most controllable alternatives to a toaster oven is to simply use a cast iron or stainless steel skillet to make toast on the stovetop. You can control the heat, keep the bread in contact with the cooking surface, and flavor it with oils or butter. If you don't want to be hovering over your toast, the oven is a great option if you want to toast a lot of bread at once, which is excellent for those with large families or regularly host parties.
If you're looking for a more high-tech alternative, an air fryer is a great option. Whether you've got a Cosori or a Ninja, an air fryer makes the toaster oven look obsolete. You can make whole meals in your air fryer, and even make the perfect piece of toast in just a few minutes thanks to the near instantaneous heat. As for reheating leftovers? We can use microwaves for that. And, as we've already noted, microwaves can be integrated into the overall design of the kitchen in a way toaster ovens can't.
Now, if you have a toaster oven and love it and use it, by all means keep it. Still, even those who love their toaster ovens need to admit that it's a bulky machine whose job other tools can do, and probably do better.