Why There's Simply No Need For A Toaster Oven Anymore

The toaster oven as we know it has been around for over 100 years. It's a miniature oven that can primarily be used for toasting bread and reheating leftovers. There are even some models sophisticated enough to whip up full meals. Someone who lives in a small space that can't accommodate a full sized oven would welcome a toaster oven as an economical alternative. However, for most homeowners, there is simply no need for a toaster oven anymore.

Don't get us wrong, there is nothing wrong with the toaster oven. The reason why one is not really needed is similar to why people are saying goodbye to over-the-range microwaves: they're bulky and non-essential. When you're trying to prioritize counter space, figuring out where to put a bulky toaster oven can be tricky. A standard sized one is going to be about 17-inches wide, several inches deep, and require even more inches of clearance so as not to be a fire hazard. As such, you can't keep anything near it, and you can't have an integrated drawer for it as you would a microwave.

An important question to ask is: Am I going to use this appliance enough to justify the space it is taking up? Probably not. You're sacrificing a lot of workspace for something you're not likely to use because you have other tools in the kitchen that will do exactly the same thing the toaster oven will.