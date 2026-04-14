Say Goodbye To Over-The-Range Microwaves: This Practical Trend Is Taking Over

There is no denying that a microwave is one kitchen invention that makes daily life much easier, but the chief issue with them has long been the bulky builds that tend to take up a lot of counter space. One popular solution for this has been to install an over-the-range microwave, a more functional alternative to a vent hood. However, this option is quickly losing popularity as a design choice and becoming one of many modern kitchen trends that people are secretly hating in 2026. To understand why this is, Hunker spoke exclusively with Craig Gritzen, the founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, who cued us into the practical microwave trend that is taking over — built-in microwaves.

Gritzen explained the primary reason why over-the-range microwaves are on their way out is that, quite simply, many consider them to be dated kitchen features. "I'm seeing more homeowners skipping over-the-range microwaves, especially in kitchen remodels where the goal is to create a kitchen that feels custom and higher-end. While over-the-range microwaves are practical, they take away from the character of the kitchen," he stated.

To mitigate this dated aesthetic, trending designs are giving the microwave an even more sleek and subtle presence by building it into the cabinetry. Gritzen explained that the over-the-range microwave's functions are now commonly split between a range hood and a microwave drawer or built-in unit. "A range hood provides a kitchen with an elevated and more architectural feel and the benefit of increased ventilation," he stated. "Relocating the microwave helps reduce visual clutter and allows the kitchen to feel more cohesive."