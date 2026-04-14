Say Goodbye To Over-The-Range Microwaves: This Practical Trend Is Taking Over
There is no denying that a microwave is one kitchen invention that makes daily life much easier, but the chief issue with them has long been the bulky builds that tend to take up a lot of counter space. One popular solution for this has been to install an over-the-range microwave, a more functional alternative to a vent hood. However, this option is quickly losing popularity as a design choice and becoming one of many modern kitchen trends that people are secretly hating in 2026. To understand why this is, Hunker spoke exclusively with Craig Gritzen, the founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, who cued us into the practical microwave trend that is taking over — built-in microwaves.
Gritzen explained the primary reason why over-the-range microwaves are on their way out is that, quite simply, many consider them to be dated kitchen features. "I'm seeing more homeowners skipping over-the-range microwaves, especially in kitchen remodels where the goal is to create a kitchen that feels custom and higher-end. While over-the-range microwaves are practical, they take away from the character of the kitchen," he stated.
To mitigate this dated aesthetic, trending designs are giving the microwave an even more sleek and subtle presence by building it into the cabinetry. Gritzen explained that the over-the-range microwave's functions are now commonly split between a range hood and a microwave drawer or built-in unit. "A range hood provides a kitchen with an elevated and more architectural feel and the benefit of increased ventilation," he stated. "Relocating the microwave helps reduce visual clutter and allows the kitchen to feel more cohesive."
Microwave drawers are stylish and space-saving
While you could always just plop your microwave on a small kitchen island or microwave cart and roll it in and out of your kitchen, having one that is integrated into your cabinetry has numerous benefits. First off, it won't collect the grease and grime that it would over the range and may require less cleaning as a result. Being lower to the floor, it also becomes accessible for more people. But practical perks aside, design expert Craig Gritzen said that homeowners are being drawn to microwave drawers because of how they improve the kitchen's aesthetic. Speaking exclusively with Hunker, Gritzen explained, "What I like about microwave drawers is that they free up wall space and help the kitchen feel more balanced. They also make a kitchen feel more custom because the appliance is better integrated into the overall design and doesn't distract away from the other elements."
A key drawback that Gritzen noted about microwave drawers is that those built lower to the ground will require the user to bend down, which can pose a problem for homeowners with limited mobility. "Homeowners should prioritize function, especially if this appliance is used every day in the household," Gritzen advised. "Before investing in a built-in microwave drawer, I think homeowners should consider budget, their habits, and the overall layout of the kitchen."