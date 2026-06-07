Ditch The Concrete Driveway: This Timeless, Eco-Friendly Alternative Is Also More Durable

Concrete is one of the most popular driveway paving materials. Not only is it a durable product with a typical lifespan of 20 to 30 years, but concrete can be molded into different designs and shaped to fit any driveway. However, a number of different factors (such as erosion or poor water drainage) can cause concrete to crack and sink. These damages can sometimes require the entire driveway to be torn up and replaced. If you're looking for an alternative that is timeless, easy to fix, eco-friendly, and also more durable than concrete, you should look into paving your next driveway with reclaimed bricks.

One of the reasons reclaimed bricks are an eco-friendly alternative to concrete is the fact that they are reclaimed. The production of concrete and new bricks both have a significant environmental impact, requiring excavation for materials and polluting the air with particulates and excessive carbon dioxide. Reclaimed bricks, on the other hand, are recycled materials sourced from historic sites or demolished buildings. Sourcing them may be labor-intensive, but they only have 20% of the environmental impact compared to new bricks, according to the Journal of Buildings and Cities.

However important the reduced environmental impact, the fact is that reclaimed bricks offer a timeless and valued style. Apart from the faded red and burgundy colors, reclaimed bricks can be arranged in a number of different patterns like basketweave and herringbone. Compared to a flat gray concrete slab, reclaimed bricks will add great visual appeal to your driveway.