Ditch The Concrete Driveway: This Timeless, Eco-Friendly Alternative Is Also More Durable
Concrete is one of the most popular driveway paving materials. Not only is it a durable product with a typical lifespan of 20 to 30 years, but concrete can be molded into different designs and shaped to fit any driveway. However, a number of different factors (such as erosion or poor water drainage) can cause concrete to crack and sink. These damages can sometimes require the entire driveway to be torn up and replaced. If you're looking for an alternative that is timeless, easy to fix, eco-friendly, and also more durable than concrete, you should look into paving your next driveway with reclaimed bricks.
One of the reasons reclaimed bricks are an eco-friendly alternative to concrete is the fact that they are reclaimed. The production of concrete and new bricks both have a significant environmental impact, requiring excavation for materials and polluting the air with particulates and excessive carbon dioxide. Reclaimed bricks, on the other hand, are recycled materials sourced from historic sites or demolished buildings. Sourcing them may be labor-intensive, but they only have 20% of the environmental impact compared to new bricks, according to the Journal of Buildings and Cities.
However important the reduced environmental impact, the fact is that reclaimed bricks offer a timeless and valued style. Apart from the faded red and burgundy colors, reclaimed bricks can be arranged in a number of different patterns like basketweave and herringbone. Compared to a flat gray concrete slab, reclaimed bricks will add great visual appeal to your driveway.
Reclaimed bricks are easy to maintain and offer proven durability
One of the many advantages brick driveways have over standard concrete is that they are easy to maintain just by sweeping away debris and topping off the joints with sand every few years. Since bricks are laid one by one, you can very easily replace those that are broken or repair a sinking paver with a screwdriver and some leveling sand. Compared with the more extensive repairs concrete can often require, it's easy to see which is the better choice.
Then there is the durability question. Unlike virgin bricks, reclaimed bricks have been exposed to the elements, proving that they can withstand drastic temperatures and weather events. All clay-fired bricks can easily last 100 years or longer, and the reclaimed ones are no exception.
The one potential downside to a reclaimed brick driveway is cost. It is difficult to analyze how expensive reclaimed bricks could be because certain types will be worth more than others. However, one thing that is true for all bricks is the labor involved in installing them. Bricklaying costs typically run between $10 and $30 per square foot, which puts a two-car driveway in the realm of $5,000 to $17,000, depending on the size of the driveway and complexity of the pattern. So, even if you found your reclaimed bricks for cheap, the labor can still run up the tab.