9 Clever Ways To Use A Dollar Tree Garden Trellis For Storage And Decor

Of course, you can use Dollar Tree trellises for their intended purpose: plant support. At 24.5 inches tall, the Garden Collection Metal Trellis will support smaller vegetables and flowers. And they're one of many Dollar Tree items smart homeowners stock up on for spring. But many DIYers use these garden essentials for a plethora of creative home decor and storage solutions. They can serve as a base for everything from wall-mounted storage bins and decorative shelves to patio privacy panels and floral wreaths. Even though the arched, curving top of the trellis is pretty on its own, the nine ideas we've gathered elevate that look even more.

Because the trellises are made of metal, they're sturdy enough for a variety of projects. However, the wire construction is pliable enough to bend or cut. Many of the projects we're sharing involve cutting off the stakes that you would normally press into the ground. You're not limited to the green and black colors that the trellises come in at the store — you can spray paint them to fit the vibe of your home or to coordinate with the embellishments you use.

No matter how you choose to use the trellises, they make an inexpensive foundation for your DIYs at just $1.50 a piece. Most of the projects here use other Dollar Tree items as well to keep the whole project affordable. So, stock up on trellises in the garden section and start creating!