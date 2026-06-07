9 Clever Ways To Use A Dollar Tree Garden Trellis For Storage And Decor
Of course, you can use Dollar Tree trellises for their intended purpose: plant support. At 24.5 inches tall, the Garden Collection Metal Trellis will support smaller vegetables and flowers. And they're one of many Dollar Tree items smart homeowners stock up on for spring. But many DIYers use these garden essentials for a plethora of creative home decor and storage solutions. They can serve as a base for everything from wall-mounted storage bins and decorative shelves to patio privacy panels and floral wreaths. Even though the arched, curving top of the trellis is pretty on its own, the nine ideas we've gathered elevate that look even more.
Because the trellises are made of metal, they're sturdy enough for a variety of projects. However, the wire construction is pliable enough to bend or cut. Many of the projects we're sharing involve cutting off the stakes that you would normally press into the ground. You're not limited to the green and black colors that the trellises come in at the store — you can spray paint them to fit the vibe of your home or to coordinate with the embellishments you use.
No matter how you choose to use the trellises, they make an inexpensive foundation for your DIYs at just $1.50 a piece. Most of the projects here use other Dollar Tree items as well to keep the whole project affordable. So, stock up on trellises in the garden section and start creating!
Create flower-covered privacy screens
YouTube creator Erica's Dollar Tree Hauls & More creatively filled a gap in the fencing on her patio by designing a privacy panel with Dollar Tree trellises. For each section, zip tie two trellises together vertically with a little overlap. You can also add more panels for a taller privacy wall. Then, wire or zip tie faux greenery and flowers to cover the gaps. If you need multiple panels to span the gap, zip tie them side-by-side. This works well on a patio, or hang it indoors over a window to allow sunlight in while adding some privacy.
Design a freestanding room divider
This idea from DIY Karem plays on the same idea but with completely different results. She constructs connected panels using four Dollar Tree trellises for each panel. As she zip ties the trellises together, she alternates the orientation, starting with a right-side-up top trellis and attaching it to an upside-down bottom trellis. To create the freestanding effect, zip tie or wire the four panels together, angling each one slightly. For the finishing touches, try spray paint, floral garland, string lights, glass tea light holders, strands of beads, or bows. For safety, opt for flameless candles like Homemory's 12-Pack of LED Tea Lights.
Create stylish storage with a trellis shelf
This project from DIY Designs by Bonnie features a trellis as the background for a stylish wall shelf. She bends an Essentials Six-Hook Over-the-Door Metal Rack to fit around a small rectangular metal basket and zip ties them together to create the storage areas. Cut off the bottom portion of the trellis so it doesn't show below the shelf, and zip tie them together. Now you're ready to spray paint the whole thing — choose a metallic hue for a little sparkle or white or black for a neutral look. This is perfect for small kitchen items as well as for taking advantage of vertical space in a small bathroom.
Add metal basket for another wall-mounted storage option
For an affordable Dollar Tree organizer that doubles as decor, try this idea from Cindy's Budget Buys & DIYs. The creator zip ties Galvanized Metal Planters onto the trellis to create a storage option. Other bins and baskets, like these Essentials Gold Iron Baskets, are also an option and give you more style choices. Or, use wicker baskets if you'd like a more rustic look. The original creator decorates the piece with artificial floral vines, but you could also use greenery or seasonal garland.
Decorate with a box-style faux planter
We discovered this cute planter-box-style trellis project on the MY DIY YouTube channel. The base is a planter that looks like a picket fence, but you can use any rectangular planter or wood box. Shorten the legs on the trellis, and zip tie it to the back of the container. Add floral foam or a pool noodle inside the planter, and add your choice of faux flowers, greenery, ribbons, and other accents. You can also change the flowers that go into this display based on the season.
Adorn a wall with a double faux planter
This is one of those Dollar Tree DIYs that make stunning wall art. Designed by Patti J. Good, this wall-mounted flower planter uses Dollar Tree's oval galvanized planters, but you can use other tubs, bins, or baskets to fit your style. Zip tie two trellises together with the rounded tops pointing outward, and attach the planters to the background. Then, arrange faux flowers and greenery in the planters. You can add other accents, like butterfly stakes or string lights, to complete the look.
Display succulents on a trellis chair
DIY Karem offers another creative option with this trellis chair planter. For the chair back, zip tie two trellises together, with stakes overlapping in the center. To make the seat, remove the stakes and curved top from a trellis. The legs are an upside-down trellis with the stakes removed and zip-tied to the front. Another section of trellis between the front and back legs adds stability. Cut the wire on the seat to make room for a Garden Collection Wire Basket, and fill it with real or faux succulents.
Welcome guests with a floral sign
The She So CraftDee YouTube channel posted a video with inspiration for a unique welcome sign. Shorten the trellis to match your desired sign size. Then, decorate three lightweight plastic pots with paint, ribbon, gemstones, vinyl clings, or other elements to fit your decor. Add some floral foam inside the pots to hold faux flower stems in place. The original creator attached blocks with letters to spell out "Welcome," but you can customize the message. Or, add your house numbers and display it outdoors for a house number idea that looks better than store-bought.
Brighten your garden with floral panels
Finally, we have a quirky, cheerful garden decor idea from Hanging With Hanna. The creator pushes the trellises into the garden, but she doesn't use them as supports for live flowers. Instead, she decorates them with a bouquet of artificial ones for a maintenance-free display that provides season-long color. She also adds a little metal frog embellishment at the top. Stick with the animal theme with sculptures like Hogardeck's Gecko Statues that have playful, moving heads. Or, create patriotic displays with red, white, and blue flowers, then attach flags at the top.