13 Dollar Tree Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring

As we wave goodbye to winter and look forward to spring and summer, you might take a look around your house and realize it's time to refresh your indoor and outdoor environment. After all, it won't be long before your schedule becomes packed full of family gatherings, outdoor chores, and spring cleaning tasks you shouldn't skip. The right supplies and materials can make it much easier to launch into your to-do list, and Dollar Tree is a great place to stock up on seasonal essentials without shelling out a bunch of cash. A discount chain retailer with over 9,000 stores across the United States, Dollar Tree offers everything from cheerful spring dinnerware to planters, gardening tools, cleaning must-haves, and handy outdoor lighting solutions.

Spring officially begins after the Spring Equinox on March 20. Plenty of homeowners begin decorating as early as February, while others may wait until outdoor temperatures hover well above freezing. Some essentials, however, shouldn't be put off too long, since you never know exactly when seasonal circumstances may call for it. Whether you're eagerly willing away the last of the snow or snoozing until June, add these finds to your Dollar Tree shopping list so you can feel prepared for the sunny, social, or stormy days ahead.