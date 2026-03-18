13 Dollar Tree Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring
As we wave goodbye to winter and look forward to spring and summer, you might take a look around your house and realize it's time to refresh your indoor and outdoor environment. After all, it won't be long before your schedule becomes packed full of family gatherings, outdoor chores, and spring cleaning tasks you shouldn't skip. The right supplies and materials can make it much easier to launch into your to-do list, and Dollar Tree is a great place to stock up on seasonal essentials without shelling out a bunch of cash. A discount chain retailer with over 9,000 stores across the United States, Dollar Tree offers everything from cheerful spring dinnerware to planters, gardening tools, cleaning must-haves, and handy outdoor lighting solutions.
Spring officially begins after the Spring Equinox on March 20. Plenty of homeowners begin decorating as early as February, while others may wait until outdoor temperatures hover well above freezing. Some essentials, however, shouldn't be put off too long, since you never know exactly when seasonal circumstances may call for it. Whether you're eagerly willing away the last of the snow or snoozing until June, add these finds to your Dollar Tree shopping list so you can feel prepared for the sunny, social, or stormy days ahead.
Stackable container garden planters
If you plan to decorate your porch or start a garden this spring, these Garden Collection 3-Section Stackable Planters are a super-versatile Dollar Tree find. Available in three different colors for just $1.50 each, you can use them to plant pretty annuals, start seedlings, or keep your fresh herbs neatly stacked and organized. To stack your container tower extra high, consider adding rebar through the center for stability.
Affordable hummingbird feeders
After a winter vacationing in Central America, hummingbirds begin making their return up north in spring — and they'll be hungry. In some states, hummingbird feeders can be hung as early as February! At $1.50 each, these Garden Collection Red Hummingbird Feeders from Dollar Tree are affordable enough to buy two or more, making it easy to offer multiple feeders or swap them out when cleaning or refilling.
Gardening gloves for outdoor chores
Getting your hands dirty doesn't have to be a literal expression. These Garden Collection Gardening Gloves are perfect to protect your hands from blisters, sharp stones, sticks, dirt, and more as you beautify your lawn and garden space for spring. Available in a variety of charming colorways for $1.50 per pair, you won't feel devastated when they get lost, dirty, or need replacement. These gloves make cute gifts for gardeners too!
Pruning tools for better blooms
Some plants, like daffodils, tulips, and roses, need to be pruned or deadheaded in spring and summer. Keeping up with this habit will encourage re-blooming and ensure the blooms are as healthy, big, and bright as possible. Pick up a pair of Garden Collection By-Pass Pruning Shears for $1.50 each to keep near your favorite florals so you can trim them throughout the growing season.
Solar lights for safety and charm
Spring is a great time to update your outdoor lighting if you plan to spend quality time outside this summer. Dollar Tree has no shortage of interesting solar lights. These classic Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights are just $1.50 each and come in three colors: black, stainless steel, and bronze. Put them along walkways or tuck them around your garden beds to give your yard a safe and inviting evening glow.
Pretty catch-all baskets
Another spring cleaning essential, these Storage Essentials Tall Slotted Plastic Storage Basket are great for catching keys, sunglasses, craft supplies, and other items that collect on your furniture surfaces. At just $1.50 each, these baskets measure 14 inches wide, 7 inches tall, and 10 inches deep, so they're even roomy enough to hold incoming and outgoing mail and papers. The baskets even come in pretty spring colors like blue, pink, green, and light gray, making them a brilliant and affordable Dollar Tree organization find that doubles as decor.
Enticing and fresh candles
Spring cleaning isn't complete until you light a candle. For $5.00, you can scoop up a pretty Ribbed Scented Candle Jar from Dollar Tree. The colorful glass jar features a glossy ribbed exterior and gold lid, which will look adorable when styled on any coffee table or bedroom dresser. Each pretty container candle boasts even prettier scents, like pear blossom, butterfly garden, or guava shortbread — a surefire way to ignite some spring spirit.
Fly swatters aplenty
Warmer weather means time outdoors, picnics, barbecues, and of course, insects. If bugs are your least favorite part of the season, get ahead of the game with Dollar Tree's Essentials Spring-Colored Fly Swatters. These simple and sturdy fly swatters come in a two-pack for $1.50, so you can easily keep one in the kitchen, in the garage, in your car, or wherever else you might need some insect-smacking action. Dollar Tree also has Essentials Fly Swatters with Flower Embellishments, if you like the quirky look.
Everyday vases
There's no better way to decorate for the spring than displaying a fresh bouquet — especially if it comes from your own garden. Dollar Tree has lots of vases to choose from in many shapes, sizes, and styles. Prices also vary from about $1.75 to $5.00 per vase. This 8 ½-Inch Conical Glass Vase is a great fit for most cut florals, while these gold-rimmed Decorative Clear Glass Vases make dainty bud displays for nightstands, bathrooms, and busy countertops.
Party-ready plates
Whether you're planning a spring gathering or you're just craving something fresh and seasonal for your cupboard, Dollar Tree is the place to grab some festive tableware on the cheap — usually around just $1.50 for a dinner plate. The Blue Hydrangea-Printed White Stoneware Plate or Royal Norfolk Wildflower Stoneware Side Plates have just the right amount of color, with floral patterns that will transition seamlessly from spring into summer. And if you really love the design, use one in this DIY Dollar Tree hack that turns a plate and mirror into wall decor.
Matching hand towels
One of the easiest ways to decorate for spring is to hang a hand towel on your oven door to invite a little sunny cheer into your kitchen. Available in two styles (with text or an all-over print) this Home Collection Floral-Themed Print Kitchen Towel matches the hydrangea plates listed above. Priced at just $1.50 each, you can pick up multiples to have replacements on hand while you're laundering used towels.
Storage bins to stow clutter
If you'll be doing any spring cleaning and decluttering, it never hurts to have a few extra storage totes on hand. Dollar Tree is a great place to pick up storage solutions like these 14-Quart Storage Containers with Locking Lids. Stackable, packable, and only $4.00 each, these totes can be used to organize everything from office supplies to kids' toys, seasonal clothing, garden tools, makeup, and more.
Emergency kit essentials
Being a transitional season, spring often brings weather that could change in an instant. Cold winter air that's been lingering from the north is suddenly pushed back by warm spring winds from the south. All that commotion can bring some pretty severe weather, including tornadoes, torrential downpours, and floods. It's good to restock your emergency kit before this wild weather hits, and Dollar Tree has you covered with products like this $1.50 LED Lantern with Handle or 2-in-1 LED Flashlight, which will come in clutch during a power outage.