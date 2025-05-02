The Spring Cleaning Task You Shouldn't Skip If Your Home Is Always Dusty

Spring might be a time of renewal and energy for many, but for anyone who suffers from air quality-related allergies, the season can be trying. This includes a lot of people, since over a quarter of U.S. adults suffer from seasonal allergies according to the CDC. So it might be tempting to switch up your spring cleaning to a late fall cleaning when stirring up dust isn't quite as much of a trial. But one spring cleaning task you don't want to put off is cleaning your HVAC system's vents, registers, and filters.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Richie Drew, vice president of operations at One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, who filled us in on how broad the causes of indoor air quality problems can be. "Pet hair, dirty ducts, dirty filters, and even home design and layout can contribute to poor indoor air quality," Drew said. He explained that the way through is by keeping your HVAC in good repair, starting with the vents and registers, which he said the average person can clean themselves.

Keeping the properly rated air filters in your system clean also matters a lot. "A dirty or clogged filter may cause your HVAC system to work much harder and be less efficient," Drew explained. And modern homes rely on those filters for ridding indoor air of allergens. "Many homes built after the 1970s have been designed in a way that contributes to 'Tight Home Syndrome,' which means dirty and stale air is locked in your home. This contributes to indoor air pollution, which unfortunately can trigger asthma attacks and other health concerns," he said.