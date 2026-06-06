Turn A Plastic Container Lid Into An Entryway Key Holder With This Easy DIY

Think that tub of ice cream is a temporary treat? Sure, the sugary dessert part won't last forever. But the container can live on with a genius idea for using the lid from the old plastic container. While plastic tubs and their lids are often recyclable, choosing that fate also deprives you of a cute and functional craft, like the key holder from Mana Creative Corner's YouTube channel. The project uses the lid as the main part of the holder with Command hooks to hold the keys and other essentials.

A wall-mounted key holder could save you a lot of time in the morning if you utilize it well. Getting into the habit of hanging your keys on the Command hooks every day eliminates the frantic search for them when you need to get out the door quickly. You can also use part of the tub itself to add a little compartment to hold outgoing mail, sunglasses, and other small items you need to grab as you leave.

This is a customizable and eco-friendly entryway storage idea that's cute and saves space. The original creator uses a small square ice cream tub lid, but you can go with a larger plastic lid, whether it's round or rectangular, if you want to add more hooks or a larger storage compartment. To make the lid look less like a lid, add a little paint and patterned adhesive vinyl or wallpaper to dress it up. You can also embellish the edges to hide them and add a decorative hanger to make this inexpensive key holder even more adorable.