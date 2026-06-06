Turn A Plastic Container Lid Into An Entryway Key Holder With This Easy DIY
Think that tub of ice cream is a temporary treat? Sure, the sugary dessert part won't last forever. But the container can live on with a genius idea for using the lid from the old plastic container. While plastic tubs and their lids are often recyclable, choosing that fate also deprives you of a cute and functional craft, like the key holder from Mana Creative Corner's YouTube channel. The project uses the lid as the main part of the holder with Command hooks to hold the keys and other essentials.
A wall-mounted key holder could save you a lot of time in the morning if you utilize it well. Getting into the habit of hanging your keys on the Command hooks every day eliminates the frantic search for them when you need to get out the door quickly. You can also use part of the tub itself to add a little compartment to hold outgoing mail, sunglasses, and other small items you need to grab as you leave.
This is a customizable and eco-friendly entryway storage idea that's cute and saves space. The original creator uses a small square ice cream tub lid, but you can go with a larger plastic lid, whether it's round or rectangular, if you want to add more hooks or a larger storage compartment. To make the lid look less like a lid, add a little paint and patterned adhesive vinyl or wallpaper to dress it up. You can also embellish the edges to hide them and add a decorative hanger to make this inexpensive key holder even more adorable.
Keep your keys under control with a plastic lid
Before you start any decorating, wash all parts of the container with warm, soapy water. You don't want to attract ants or grow mold on your key holder. Then, decide on the layout for any storage compartments you want to add. In the original, the creator glues the bottom part of a plastic container in the middle. If you use a larger lid, you can add multiple compartments. Or, if you're looking for DIY ways to use empty toilet paper rolls, cover one end of an empty tube and attach it to keep a few pens handy near the keys.
Once you collect all of those extra elements, paint them or cover them in the wallpaper or vinyl that you're using to decorate the piece. Then, glue the compartments onto the lid, leaving room along the bottom for a row of hooks. For extra hold on the Command hooks, add a dab of hot glue. Clear plastic hooks let the design show through, or choose a decorative hook option, like these Indian Shelf Ceramic Adhesive Hooks.
For the hanger, punch two holes along the top edge. Put twine or a ribbon through the holes and tie knots on the back to keep it secure. Since the plastic lid is lightweight, the hanger might tip to one side if you put something heavy on one end. Adding some Command strips to the back to stick it to the wall can stop that from happening.