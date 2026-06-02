Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan — Make A Rotating Utensil Storage Solution

Your trusty Bundt pan is ready for retirement. But there's life beyond the oven for that perfectly round pan, whether it features the traditional fluted design or a more decorative pattern, like flowers or swirls on the sides. The unique shape of a Bundt pan makes it a handy storage container for all kinds of items — plus it looks fun, too. In this case, we're taking notes from TikTok creator jennifer.cline to turn an old pan into a utensil and dining accessory organizer for the patio.

The Bundt pan's central hole does most of the work here. In the baking world, that feature helps the cake bake evenly by allowing heat to reach the center of the batter. But that hole is also the perfect size to fit the pole of a patio umbrella, as demonstrated in this idea that turns an old Bundt pan into an adorable patio planter. For this outdoor utensil storage solution, that also helps the Bundt pan function as a rotating holder.

You can carry everything you need in the pan and keep it in place with the umbrella post so it stays put. And since the Bundt pan goes right in the middle of the table, it leaves plenty of surface area for plates and other items. Best of all, the rotating feature makes it easier for everyone to reach what they need while dining. All this to say, it's an al fresco dining idea that brings a little extra convenience.