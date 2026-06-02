Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan — Make A Rotating Utensil Storage Solution
Your trusty Bundt pan is ready for retirement. But there's life beyond the oven for that perfectly round pan, whether it features the traditional fluted design or a more decorative pattern, like flowers or swirls on the sides. The unique shape of a Bundt pan makes it a handy storage container for all kinds of items — plus it looks fun, too. In this case, we're taking notes from TikTok creator jennifer.cline to turn an old pan into a utensil and dining accessory organizer for the patio.
The Bundt pan's central hole does most of the work here. In the baking world, that feature helps the cake bake evenly by allowing heat to reach the center of the batter. But that hole is also the perfect size to fit the pole of a patio umbrella, as demonstrated in this idea that turns an old Bundt pan into an adorable patio planter. For this outdoor utensil storage solution, that also helps the Bundt pan function as a rotating holder.
You can carry everything you need in the pan and keep it in place with the umbrella post so it stays put. And since the Bundt pan goes right in the middle of the table, it leaves plenty of surface area for plates and other items. Best of all, the rotating feature makes it easier for everyone to reach what they need while dining. All this to say, it's an al fresco dining idea that brings a little extra convenience.
Set up a patio utensil holder with a Bundt pan
Many of the genius ways to repurpose old Bundt pans start with a fresh coat of paint on the outside. It's one of the easiest ways to refresh a pan that's baked a lot of cakes over the years, and you can customize it to suit your patio space, whether you choose a neutral color that blends in or a bright, cheerful tone that stands out. You can also hand-paint fun summer designs, like lemons, suns, or flowers, on the outside of the pan for a themed look. Let the designs dry completely before putting the pan to use.
From there, simply stack the items you need for dining outdoors inside the Bundt pan. Since there aren't dividers in a typical Bundt pan, start with larger items, like a stack of plates or napkins. That way, you can lean smaller essentials, like straws or plastic silverware, against those larger items, just as the original creator does. If the bottom of the pan is somewhat flat, try putting a cup or pen holder inside to hold the straws and plastic utensils. Or, cut pieces of cardboard and place them between the center tube and outer edge of the pan to create temporary dividers.
To set up the rotating organizer, remove the umbrella pole from the table and align the hole of the Bundt pan with the umbrella hole in the table. Carefully slide the pole back into place through the center of the Bundt pan and enjoy!