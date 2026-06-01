Don't Toss Old Bundt Pans: Turn Them Into Upcycled Succulent Planters

At first glance, a Bundt pan seems like a one-trick pony — it bakes rounded cakes, often shaped with unique patterns on them. But beyond the kitchen, the fancy cake pan can be used for a surprising number of functional and decorative purposes. In fact, you'll find several genius ideas for repurposing old Bundt pans around the home and garden when they're no longer needed in the kitchen. Bird feeders and planters regularly come up as suggested ideas needing little effort, but this repurposing project is slightly different: Instead of upcycling that old Bundt pan into an adorable patio planter, we're using it to create a charming succulent planter.

Since Bundt pans aren't super deep, they're best as planters for species with small root systems. Shallow pots are typically ideal for succulents, which makes an old Bundt pan a great option if you're looking for a unique planter. The shape of the pan gives the succulent planter a decorative look, while little accents like rocks and sculptures tucked among the plants enhance the design.

One issue you might run into with a Bundt pan planter is drainage. While succulents do occasionally need water, too much moisture is detrimental. You will need to drill holes in the bottom of the pan, or you could treat it like a terrarium by adding layers of horticultural charcoal and rocks before the soil.