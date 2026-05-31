Turn Empty Soup Cans Into An Adorable Feeder Birds Will Love

Watching birds visit is one of the prime benefits to having a bird feeder, but does it look a little plain when the birds aren't there? While store-bought feeders work fine, making your own offers the chance to express your personality and add some whimsy to your garden. You can repurpose kitchen items to make bird feeders, and one simple option starts with a soup can! Make them one at a time whenever you have soup, or save up your empty cans to make several at once by yourself or with friends.

Any type of soup can will work for this, as long as it's empty. You can even try using an empty box from boxed broth if you prefer that over canned soup, although the packaging may not be as durable as a can when exposed to the elements. When finished, your soup can will form the body of the bird feeder and hold the seeds. There's a number of ways you can put the feeder up, depending on how much time and effort you want to put into it. Hanging the can on its side with a string is the simplest option, but soup cans are also relatively easy to mount on a wall, fence, or wooden board.

In addition to your soup cans, you'll need some supplies to decorate it with. Primer and paint designed for outdoor use are a great start, as they're made to hold up under wind and rain. However, you can also get creative with ribbons, paper, fabric, leftover wallpaper or stickers, or any other type of fun and colorful art supplies you have on hand. Depending on the supplies you're using, you may also need an adhesive like hot glue or super glue. You should also grab an outdoor sealant to protect your finished feeder.