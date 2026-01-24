The Truth About How Often You Should Clean Your Bird Feeder (Really)

Whether you've got just one bird feeder or a bunch of chic feeders doubling as outdoor decor, cleaning these items regularly should be high up on your list of yard maintenance tasks. Dirty bird feeders can become a hub for bacteria, mold, and parasites that may have been left from bird droppings. The seed you use might also get spoiled from exposure to weather. Neglected feeders can easily become dangerous as a result, so it's best to keep a regular cleaning schedule. The question is, how often should you clean them?

You should be emptying and cleaning your bird feeders about once every two weeks. This will help prevent any bacteria, like salmonella, from forming in the seed. It's also important that you clean any seed hulls, dropped seed, or bird poop from underneath your feeders, as mold and bacteria can spread just as easily on the ground as it can on the feeder. Increase your cleaning frequency if your feeders are seeing above-average use, if there's been a lot of rain, or if you notice any sickly birds in your yard.

Hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned more often, owing to the higher sugar content in their liquid feed. High heat especially can encourage the sugar water to ferment, which can be deadly for hummingbirds. Cleaning the feeder every few days and changing out the sugar water accordingly is going to help prevent any mold or bacteria from harming the hummingbirds in your yard.