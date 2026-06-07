'Everyone Needs One': The $6 IKEA Find Shoppers Swear By For Taming Pot Lid Clutter

When you're cooking dinner, is it easy for you to grab the exact pot lid you need without shifting items around in your drawer? If the answer is no, then an inexpensive organizer product from IKEA — the OSTBIT plate holder – could be worth a look. Although the makers of this product may have originally intended it for plates, its upward-facing pegs and sturdy design make it useful for tidying up an unruly collection of lids. If you use it this way, it could help maximize organization in a small kitchen -– though it's also a handy item to have around regardless of the size of your space.

This simple, $6 wooden rack is a favorite among IKEA customers; it boasts a 4.7-star rating on the Swedish retailer's website, with over a thousand reviews. "Everyone needs at least one," one happy customer said, adding, "You don't realize how helpful they are until you start using them." Made from bamboo, the OSTBIT has six slots for lids in between its pegs. It measures 11 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 3 inches tall. As a result, it's relatively compact, so you should be able to fit it in most cabinets and deep drawers. Leaving it on your countertop is also an option if you have enough surface area to spare. However, you may want to use some of Martha Stewart's best countertop organizing tips if you're going to do this.