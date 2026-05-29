5 Dollar Tree Home Finds You Should Skip In 2026 (So Far)

With countless Dollar Tree DIY home decor ideas out there, you may be tempted to throw a cheap hot glue gun into your cart while you're stocking up on supplies. Products like the Ad-Tech Mini Glue Gun look small enough to do fine crafts, plus their cheerful colors are visually appealing. However, even though you could buy both the gun and accompanying glue sticks for under $5, this is one home find you should definitely skip.

The problem with Dollar Tree's glue guns is that their cheap design actually makes them impractical and, in some cases, unsafe to use. They don't have adjustable temperature settings, which means you'll burn through those cheap glue sticks way quicker than you ever imagined. Since there's no anti-drip or basic stand features either, that extra glue will probably end up all over the place.

Crafting and cleanup duty go hand-in-hand, but most of us don't love it when our afternoon project involves calling the fire department. However, some Redditors say that's exactly what may end up happening if you use a Dollar Tree glue gun. In 2022, the company recalled over a million malfunctioning glue guns due to the fire and burn hazard risks they presented. Don't be tempted by the low prices on this home find, since buying one could really cost you.