5 Dollar Tree Home Finds You Should Skip In 2026 (So Far)
Dollar Tree definitely comes to mind when you're searching for a great deal. Unfortunately, between the latest viral products and that giant display of pool noodles, you'll also find a few duds. From cleaning supplies to holiday decorations, the discount store knows half of the fun of wandering their colorful, slightly-chaotic aisles is the thrill of the hunt. But the party grinds to a halt quickly when you get home with your Dollar Tree haul only to realize that the ridiculously cheap spatulas or concentrated cleaners are nothing but junk. While there are plenty of new Dollar Tree home finds you should check out in 2026, customers and employees say there are five terrible products you should definitely skip.
Even as more of us are penny pinching than ever before, discount stores like Dollar Tree continue to thrive. The chain offers convenience while paying fewer employees to run smaller stores, which are stocked floor-to-ceiling with many private and off-brand label goods that combine high margins with a long shelf life. That approach makes plenty of affordable home finds within reach, but also means quality control isn't always the highest priority. To find the biggest misses, we scoured online product reviews, YouTube videos, and Reddit threads for feedback on the products Dollar Tree customers regretted and employees discouraged. From everyday crafting tools to frustrating kitchen towels, people did not hold back.
Glue guns
With countless Dollar Tree DIY home decor ideas out there, you may be tempted to throw a cheap hot glue gun into your cart while you're stocking up on supplies. Products like the Ad-Tech Mini Glue Gun look small enough to do fine crafts, plus their cheerful colors are visually appealing. However, even though you could buy both the gun and accompanying glue sticks for under $5, this is one home find you should definitely skip.
The problem with Dollar Tree's glue guns is that their cheap design actually makes them impractical and, in some cases, unsafe to use. They don't have adjustable temperature settings, which means you'll burn through those cheap glue sticks way quicker than you ever imagined. Since there's no anti-drip or basic stand features either, that extra glue will probably end up all over the place.
Crafting and cleanup duty go hand-in-hand, but most of us don't love it when our afternoon project involves calling the fire department. However, some Redditors say that's exactly what may end up happening if you use a Dollar Tree glue gun. In 2022, the company recalled over a million malfunctioning glue guns due to the fire and burn hazard risks they presented. Don't be tempted by the low prices on this home find, since buying one could really cost you.
Fragrance Warmers
The simple design and petite size of Dollar Tree's Ceramic Fragrance Warmer make the home accent seem extremely charming, especially at just $1.25. It's lightweight. It's neutral. What's not to love, right? Wrong! According to most reviewers, it's a disaster waiting to happen.
While this item may not burn your house down when left unattended, Dollar Tree customers reported a wide range of problems with it. "I purchased this and thought I could use it with my essential oils and a little water. I'm not sure if this was not its intended purpose, but the glaze must not have been sealed properly, as the bowl leaked through the glaze to the underside. I hadn't even put a candle in it," wrote one frustrated user. "They were a lot smaller than what I expected. The dish was really shallow ... and the warmer itself got really hot. Didn't feel comfortable giving them to people," cautioned another.
Several online shoppers reported receiving hopelessly chipped or broken warmers that Dollar Tree refused to replace. That seems to be a consistent theme for other ceramic and wooden fragrance warmers carried by the discount giant, too. These home finds may seem like an easy way to make your home smell amazing, but it turns out they actually stink!
Kitchen Towels
Kitchen towels are among those home finds that are particularly tempting at Dollar Tree. Along with solid towels that don't add much visual impact but seem like they'd get the job done, you'll usually find a big assortment of decorative kitchen towels covered in sentimental or seasonal designs. You know the ones. They cost $1.50 each and practically beg to hang from the handle of your freshly cleaned oven or be lovingly tucked inside a hostess or housewarming gift.
Step away from the kitchen towels. According to customer reviews for several of the towels from Dollar Tree's private label brand Home Collection, they're absolutely horrible. "These are useless as a dish towel. They may be good for decoration but the microfiber polyester does not absorb any water. So, if you are drying dishes be prepared to 'dry' them for about 3 to 4 minutes per item (while it only pushes water around and it is air drying)," wrote one Dollar Tree customer who summed up what kind of performance you'll get from the basic Home Collection Kitchen Towels.
The same goes for those tempting decorative versions. "The material on these has always and currently still is awful! I don't understand why Dollar Tree continues to put these out in stores. They are horrible. They wash/dry funky, the material is very cheap ... This has been a topic of conversation with my Dollar Tree friends," complained another person who said emphatically not to buy them.
Kitchen Utensils
Whether you love to cook elaborate meals or your idea of a gourmet dinner is a grilled cheese sandwich, some of Dollar Tree's home finds could leave a very bad taste in your mouth. There's growing concern that the store's private label line of Cooking Concepts Kitchen Utensils, which include everything from potato mashers to pizza slicers, could be full of toxic flame retardant chemicals. A study published in Chemosphere didn't specifically target Dollar Tree, but did raise the alarm about recycled electronics and other products ending up in cheap black plastic kitchen utensils like those carried by the discount chain.
The study isn't without some controversy and dispute, but combining the potential health concerns with the scathing reviews for several of Dollar Tree's kitchen tools make this another home find you should skip in 2026. "They are very flimsy. When they get warm, they bend while you're trying to mix or stir. I don't recommend these for hot dishes," wrote one person about the Cooking Concepts Slotted Spoon. Another simply wrote, "Beware."
Customers say there's a different danger to other Cooking Concepts kitchen tools. While the nylon-tipped tongs may be dishwasher-safe, one user reported badly cutting herself while using it, writing, "Threw these in the garbage for fear that my child might lose a finger. Cut way worse than a knife! Caution people!" Another said bluntly that you should "Spend your $1.25 on something else."
LA's Totally Awesome Products
Although you can find some name brands you'll recognize on the cleaning supply shelves at Dollar Tree, other products are slightly more niche. LA's Totally Awesome brand is one of them. The all-purpose concentrated cleaner has gotten some attention on TikTok, which may make you tempted to try out other products from the line. While the laundry detergent and window cleaner might be great deals, there are others you should definitely skip.
It's hard to understand exactly how the company messed up a product like LA's Totally Awesome Pure Ammonia, which comes in a 64 ounce jug. But according to Dollar Tree customers, what you're really buying is a sham. "Watered down fake ammonia," wrote one dissatisfied person. Another explained, "I don't even smell the ammonia when I open it — clearly highly diluted compared to what you buy elsewhere for $.50 more. And there is NO INDICATION on the label or description of its dilution except if you do the math yourself ... You need 4x as much to get the same job done."
Similar complaints rolled in about the LA's Totally Awesome Spray Cleaner with Bleach. "Wasted my money. No bleach but it has a 'bleach-agent' whatever that is. DO NOT BUY THIS," wrote a frustrated customer. "Pretty much a rip-off," lamented another. These products only cost $1.50, but like the other finds on our list, it's likely to be a lesson in that old adage: you get what you pay for.