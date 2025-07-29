Your Home Will Smell More Amazing Than Ever With An Easy Trick From Joanna Gaines

The elements that make a home inviting extend beyond shiplap and cozy furniture pieces. Especially when resetting her home for a new season, "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines appeals to all of the senses to create a welcoming living space. "For me, the tools for this reset begin with the senses — sounds, smells, colors, and textures. I love to put a good playlist on shuffle, burn a new candle, and start looking for the places in my home where I can clear clutter, incorporate new colors, and add life," she writes on her Magnolia Home blog.

She offers a simple trick for making your home smell amazing without candles or room sprays: a simmer pot. Essentially, this is a small pot filled with potpourri that simmers on the stove all day. It's easily customizable to fit the season, occasion or your mood. For spring, Gaines likes to make a citrus simmer pot with a couple of sprigs of fresh rosemary, a teaspoon of dried lavender, two or three lemon slices or peel, and a few drops each of lavender and rose essential oils. Add them to a few cups of water and simmer for hours. Check on it frequently and add more water as necessary. Be sure to place your pan on a back burner out of the way, where it is safe from being accidentally knocked off the stove. For a safer option, purchase a potpourri simmering pot and use Gaines' recipe to scent your home naturally.