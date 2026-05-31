The Overlooked Style That Updates Honey Oak Cabinets Without Painting Everything

It may be true that honey oak cabinets from the '90s are back in style, but that doesn't mean they can't be a little much. Luckily, there are some easy ways to update them to help them mesh with your modern decor better. If you enjoy your honey oak cabinets but wish they weren't as overwhelming, or if you just don't have the time to repaint everything, you might want to try turning them into tuxedo-style cabinets. You may not have heard the name, but you've almost certainly seen tuxedo-style cabinets before. That's what it's called when the upper and lower cabinets are different colors.

The tudexo look can have several benefits for your kitchen, but importantly, for honey oak cabinets, they add variety to prevent a room from becoming monotone. If all your cabinets are honey oak, your kitchen may start to feel like a wall of bright, orangy wood. Even if you enjoy the color on a smaller scale, it can be a bit overwhelming. By reducing the amount of it in the room and limiting it to either the upper or lower half, it breaks up the wall of color. The result is a more cohesive kitchen that has honey oak cabinets as a statement piece. Additionally, since you're only painting one set of cabinets, you can save time, money, and energy.

Typically, the lighter of the two colors goes on the upper cabinets, while the darker color is on the lower ones. This has a nice balancing effect, with the darker color grounding the kitchen and the lighter color making the room feel taller. Honey oak cabinets tend to be on the lighter side, but they aren't fully pastel. They can work as either the upper or lower cabinets, depending on the other color you choose.