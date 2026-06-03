Transform An Old Bundt Pan Into A Stunning Rustic Light Fixture
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Bundt pans have a unique ribbed contour and are composed of sturdy metal, which gives them decorative appeal and makes them excellent contenders for DIY projects. There are many genius ways to repurpose Bundt pans around a home, and one clever idea upcycles this cooking tool into a rustic pendant light. Whether you leave the pan in its natural state or add a decorative spin, it makes a great statement light for breakfast nooks, kitchen islands, and other niches in need of ambient or task lighting.
Bundt pans have an edge over similar DIYs, like the upcycled milk jug light-up decor idea. Many repurposed lamps aren't naturally resistant to heat, making them dangerous to use with incandescent or other heat-emitting light bulbs. In contrast, most baking pans are rated for temperatures up to 700 degrees, making them plenty safe for this repurposing project. As long as the Bundt pan doesn't have any embellishments that could add fire risk, there are no extra steps to prevent overheating. This gives it a similar benefit as the method that turns an old pot lid into a pendant light.
The other perk of this idea is that its natural appearance is stunning all on its own, as Bundt pans come in a variety of decorative metals, patterns, and finishes. There's no need to make any aesthetic changes if you're going for a rustic or industrial look, as the pan already has a unique shape and a metallic surface. Match the metal tone to other accents in your space, such as cabinet handles and appliances, to create a cohesive interior design.
How to turn a Bundt cake pan into a hanging pendant light
You'll need a Bundt pan with a center hole through the flute for this project. Either scavenge one from your own kitchen cabinets or go thrifting for secondhand or vintage options. In addition to the pan, you'll need a pendant light kit, such as the VTYXCTIGJ industrial pendant light kit. Also pick up a single-pack plant hook, like the Saffruff heavy duty plant hanger.
Install the plant hanger high on your wall, in the corner that you intend to place the hanging pendant light. Before committing to a spot, ensure that it's near an outlet, so the light can be plugged in without dragging a cord across the room and creating an eyesore. Also be sure to screw the plant hanger into the wall as a permanent fixture — look for a stud, or use drywall anchors. Avoid using a stick-on adhesive or damage-free hanging method, as a temporary solution isn't reliable for holding up a heavy pan and a fragile light bulb.
Once these steps are complete, thread the pendant light kit cord through the hole in the Bundt pan. The disk around the light socket should be wide enough to hold it in place. If not, use a heat-resistant epoxy, such as J-B Weld's 8297-DEU HighHeat, to secure the fixture to the pan. Thread the cord around the plant hanger, so the upcycled light fixture hangs just below it.
Remember, you can always dress up the pan if it doesn't quite fit your interior. Use a high-heat spray paint to cover any scratches or discoloration. Another option is decoupage or peel-and-stick paper for the pan exterior. In this case, it's important to outfit the fixture with an LED bulb to ensure it doesn't get too hot.