'So Cute & Easy': Clever DIYer Uses Old Milk Jugs To Create Enchanting Light-Up Decor

An old milk jug may not look like much on its own, but it can be repurposed into a lot of super cute crafts and practical DIY projects with a little creativity. You can reuse empty milk jugs to DIY a vertical garden, for example. Or, follow the lead of TikTok creator @sibster_made and turn the old jugs into cost-effective lanterns with fun silhouettes highlighted around the plastic jug. They decoupage paper, leaves, and other objects onto the sides of the milk jug to create the designs.

Repurposing recyclable materials, like milk jugs, is a sustainable way of crafting that results in adorable home or garden decor without increasing consumerism. If you already have some Mod Podge and a string of battery-powered fairy lights, you can make these lanterns without buying anything — it's resourceful and cost-effective. The original creator used leaves and pressed flowers to make some of the designs. To do the same, combine the project with a nature walk to collect some of the supplies.

You can make a single lantern, but it looks more impressive with several of these beauties hanging around your home. Customization is easy based on what designs you decoupage onto the jug. And, this craft is easy enough to get kids involved, too. While there are plenty of smart ways to reuse milk jugs, we think this lantern idea is one of the cutest!