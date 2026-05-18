'So Cute & Easy': Clever DIYer Uses Old Milk Jugs To Create Enchanting Light-Up Decor
An old milk jug may not look like much on its own, but it can be repurposed into a lot of super cute crafts and practical DIY projects with a little creativity. You can reuse empty milk jugs to DIY a vertical garden, for example. Or, follow the lead of TikTok creator @sibster_made and turn the old jugs into cost-effective lanterns with fun silhouettes highlighted around the plastic jug. They decoupage paper, leaves, and other objects onto the sides of the milk jug to create the designs.
Repurposing recyclable materials, like milk jugs, is a sustainable way of crafting that results in adorable home or garden decor without increasing consumerism. If you already have some Mod Podge and a string of battery-powered fairy lights, you can make these lanterns without buying anything — it's resourceful and cost-effective. The original creator used leaves and pressed flowers to make some of the designs. To do the same, combine the project with a nature walk to collect some of the supplies.
You can make a single lantern, but it looks more impressive with several of these beauties hanging around your home. Customization is easy based on what designs you decoupage onto the jug. And, this craft is easy enough to get kids involved, too. While there are plenty of smart ways to reuse milk jugs, we think this lantern idea is one of the cutest!
Decoupage designs on a milk jug lantern
Always start with a clean milk jug to avoid any funky rotten milk odors. Our inspiration project was created with half-gallon plastic milk jugs, but you could use gallon-size jugs for a wider lantern. Once they're clean, cut the tops of the jugs off, just below the bottom of the handle. If you want to get creative, cut a scalloped or curved top edge.
Then, grab your embellishments to create your designs on the lanterns. You can create scenes, like the original designs, or simply add random shapes all over. To apply the shapes, brush Mod Podge over the plastic, and position the paper cutout, pressed flower, or other materials on top of the glue. Then, brush more decoupage glue over the top to seal it in. Placing the embellishments on the outside makes all of the colors and details visible, but you could also place them on the inside of the jug. Instead of decoupage, you could also use vinyl cutouts on the jugs.
For the finishing touches, add a hanger if you want to suspend the lantern. A long piece of twine tied onto opposite sides of the jug is a simple option with an earthy look. If you want a little more dazzle, add colorful beads onto string or wire to create a hanger. Then, toss in a string of battery-powered fairy lights to create the glow. And if you're looking for more upcycled light decor from recyclable materials, save your empty soup cans and turn them into light-up garden decor.