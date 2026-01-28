Reuse Empty Milk Jugs To DIY A Vertical Garden That's Perfect For Smaller Yards

To start, you'll need to decide how to orient your milk jugs depending on the size of your plants. Cutting off just the bottom of the container and hanging the cartons upside down allows more room for larger plants or more soil, while removing a section from the top and front of your jugs works well for smaller plants like herbs. When cutting off pieces of the plastic, make sure to leave the handle in place, as this can make it easy to hang your planters onto your structure. Once you have created an opening in the plastic, add a few small holes in the base for drainage, and your milk jugs are ready to house soil and plants.

For hydroponic gardening, you'll only want to make a small, circular hole below the neck of the jug for your plant's roots and avoid drainage holes, as the container will always be filled with water. You can also cut slits in small pieces of foam and carefully slide them around the plants' stems to hold them in place.

After transforming your milk jugs into plant pots, you simply need to arrange them into a vertical garden. This smart way to reuse milk jugs is super customizable and can be built several ways. One option is to thread the handles of your jugs onto wooden boards or rods, then attach them to a vertical structure, like more pieces of lumber, a fence, or even a trellis. Alternatively, your unique garden pots could simply sit on shelves.