Woman Turns Pool Noodles Into An Incredible DIY Backyard Kiddie Pool

Looking for an inexpensive way to beat the heat this summer without leaving home? Sure, you can buy kiddie pools, but the inflatable type can pop easily if your kids or pups get too rambunctious. You're also limited to the sizes and designs available. One Australian mom, TikTok creator @angelairipa_, decided to create a DIY kiddie pool in the backyard using a large tarp and pool noodles for the sides. While there are lots of genius pool noodle hacks for your garden and yard, this is definitely one of the most exciting, especially for your kids.

This method won't make a very deep pool, but you'll get a splash-pad-style cooling station where kids can have fun. It's also ideal for young kids who just need a little water. Since you're constructing your own sides, you can make the pool almost any size. You just need a thick, sturdy tarp that's big enough for the job. This DIY pool also requires zip ties to hold the pool noodles together in a wall-like structure and stakes to secure the tarp around the noodles.

When planning the pool, choose a spot that's out of the way and won't disrupt other activities — a corner is often an effective option. Look for a relatively flat and level location to keep the water in the pool and make it easier to walk around in. Lay the tarp out to make sure it fits the space and leaves enough room on the sides to walk around it. If you're concerned about not killing grass with a pool, move your pool noodle splash pad regularly.