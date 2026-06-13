Woman Turns Pool Noodles Into An Incredible DIY Backyard Kiddie Pool
Looking for an inexpensive way to beat the heat this summer without leaving home? Sure, you can buy kiddie pools, but the inflatable type can pop easily if your kids or pups get too rambunctious. You're also limited to the sizes and designs available. One Australian mom, TikTok creator @angelairipa_, decided to create a DIY kiddie pool in the backyard using a large tarp and pool noodles for the sides. While there are lots of genius pool noodle hacks for your garden and yard, this is definitely one of the most exciting, especially for your kids.
This method won't make a very deep pool, but you'll get a splash-pad-style cooling station where kids can have fun. It's also ideal for young kids who just need a little water. Since you're constructing your own sides, you can make the pool almost any size. You just need a thick, sturdy tarp that's big enough for the job. This DIY pool also requires zip ties to hold the pool noodles together in a wall-like structure and stakes to secure the tarp around the noodles.
When planning the pool, choose a spot that's out of the way and won't disrupt other activities — a corner is often an effective option. Look for a relatively flat and level location to keep the water in the pool and make it easier to walk around in. Lay the tarp out to make sure it fits the space and leaves enough room on the sides to walk around it. If you're concerned about not killing grass with a pool, move your pool noodle splash pad regularly.
Splash in the backyard with a shallow DIY kiddie pool
The original pool is two noodles high around the edges — the creator zip ties two pool noodles together, one on top of the other. You could try stacking three high, but make sure you get long enough zip ties to go around them. Spread the tarp out as smoothly as possible. Wetting it down slightly can help keep it from shifting while you work.
@angelairipa_
DIY KIDDIES POOL W/POOL NOODLES #diy #momsoftiktok #momtok #pool #poolnoodles credit @Jaidyn Mizzi
Position the noodle walls around the perimeter under the edge of the tarp, leaving enough slack for the tarp to cover the noodles plus about 6 extra inches around the edge. Hammer plastic tent stakes into the ground next to the noodles to hold them in place. Then, wrap the tarp over the noodles and pound metal stakes through the tarp on the outside next to the noodles to keep the tarp in place. Covering the ends of the stakes with little sections of a pool noodle makes them less hazardous. You can also use pavers to hold down the tarp, but they could become a tripping hazard.
Fill the pool and it's ready to go! For a little extra fun, try this genius pool noodle sprinkler hack and put it in the pool for splash pad vibes. Once you have everything set up, invite your kids to play only when you can provide constant supervision. Young kids can drown even in an inch of water, and even though this makeshift pool isn't deep, there will be enough water to be dangerous for little ones.