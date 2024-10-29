The Genius Pool Noodle Sprinkler Hack That Gives You A Greener Lawn On A Budget
Achieving a lush, green lawn doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag or complicated irrigation systems. In fact, all you need is a simple pool noodle and a little creativity to affordably keep your grass healthy and hydrated. Sprinkler lawn systems can be pricey, with costs starting around $400 and reaching thousands of dollars. Using this DIY solution can keep your yard green with minimal effort. Here's how to do it.
Grab a pool noodle. Make sure that the pool noodle is made of foam, not inflatable. It should be hollow but without a pre-made slit along its side. Now, cut off about 2 inches at the end of the pool noodle with a knife, like TikTok user @Rudienudie did. Split this small piece into quarters, and insert one of these pieces into the end of the pool noodle to plug the hole. While the water hose will go on the other side of the noodle, this plug will prevent water from escaping. Secure your DIY plug using a zip tie.
After that, use a screwdriver to punch holes along the side of the noodle. These holes will serve as the sprinkler outlets, so you can decide how many you need and where to place them — start with a dozen holes spaced a couple of inches apart. Finally, insert a garden hose into the other, unplugged end of the pool noodle and secure it with a zip tie. That's it! Turn on the water and enjoy your homemade sprinkler, perfect for keeping your grass green on a budget. As an added bonus, it's a fun way to cool off in the heat.
Getting the most from your watering times
While the hack from the TikTok video works very well, if you want to stay on top of watering your lawn and saving money, consider irrigating only when needed and when it's most effective. Don't overdo it, and don't waste water! In general, lawns need about 1 inch of water each week to thrive. This doesn't all need to come from a sprinkler or irrigation system — it can also come from rain, or a combination of both.
There's no need to run your DIY sprinkler if there's been enough rain that week, and no need to run it any longer than required. To keep it green and save water, it's best to water your lawn in the early morning, before 10 a.m., or later in the afternoon but before the evening. These times are best because that's when temperatures are a bit lower, whereas afternoon heat may cause the water to evaporate before the grass absorbs it. To keep your lawn healthy, avoid watering at night, as excess moisture overnight can lead to diseases.
An easy way to check if your lawn needs watering is to step on it. If the grass stays flat after your step, it indicates that you should water it. However, if it stands right back up, your lawn is fine for now.