The Genius Pool Noodle Sprinkler Hack That Gives You A Greener Lawn On A Budget

Achieving a lush, green lawn doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag or complicated irrigation systems. In fact, all you need is a simple pool noodle and a little creativity to affordably keep your grass healthy and hydrated. Sprinkler lawn systems can be pricey, with costs starting around $400 and reaching thousands of dollars. Using this DIY solution can keep your yard green with minimal effort. Here's how to do it.

Grab a pool noodle. Make sure that the pool noodle is made of foam, not inflatable. It should be hollow but without a pre-made slit along its side. Now, cut off about 2 inches at the end of the pool noodle with a knife, like TikTok user @Rudienudie did. Split this small piece into quarters, and insert one of these pieces into the end of the pool noodle to plug the hole. While the water hose will go on the other side of the noodle, this plug will prevent water from escaping. Secure your DIY plug using a zip tie.

After that, use a screwdriver to punch holes along the side of the noodle. These holes will serve as the sprinkler outlets, so you can decide how many you need and where to place them — start with a dozen holes spaced a couple of inches apart. Finally, insert a garden hose into the other, unplugged end of the pool noodle and secure it with a zip tie. That's it! Turn on the water and enjoy your homemade sprinkler, perfect for keeping your grass green on a budget. As an added bonus, it's a fun way to cool off in the heat.