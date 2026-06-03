'Just Lazy Enough': Woman's Simple Blanket Storage Hack Ends Shelf Clutter Chaos
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Keeping cozy throw blankets nearby makes it easy to cuddle up or stay warm any time you need an extra layer. Finding ideal storage when those linens aren't in use, though, is sometimes tricky. The default is often to fold extra blankets and put them on the shelves in a linen closet, but that can eat up space quickly given how bulky blankets are. Plus, a linen closet isn't always convenient for blankets you use in the living room. That's why ditching overstuffed shelves for an easier, more stylish blanket storage option is the way to go. TikTok creator nikkionthefarm offers up a very unique option that's very fitting for her farmhouse: a hay rack. Commenters are loving the idea, with one person saying, "That is a great idea. We are just lazy enough to try this."
You don't need to live on a farm (or even follow the farmhouse style handbook) to embrace this easy blanket storage idea. Hay racks are typically a simple metal bar design that blends into most decor styles. Plus, when it's full of blankets, the rack isn't very visible anyway. And since many of these animal feeders are wall-mounted, they don't take up any floor space like baskets or bins do. Hay racks essentially look like a partial wire basket with an open back, so the wall serves as the fourth side. There are freestanding versions, like this Lesolar Hay Feeder, if you don't want to drill holes in your wall. Just ensure to confirm the dimensions can fit in your living room.
Hang a hay rack for blanket storage
The idea is simple. Mount the rack to the wall, and toss your blankets inside (check your blanket inventory first and try different ways to repurpose old blankets that you don't want to keep). You can roll or fold them, but tossing them in without thinking about it much is what makes this an easy storage solution. Letting the ends drape over the sides allows you to grab the blanket you want quickly, or grab a corner and pull the blanket through the slats. Choose a spot that's near where you use the blankets regularly. In the living room, mounting it near seating areas makes sense. Or, hang one in your bedroom or a guest room to keep extra blankets accessible.
When it comes to choosing the hay rack, measure the available space and think about how many blankets you want to store to narrow down the sizing. This Garvee Hay Feeder is 40 inches long, providing ample space for a large blanket collection, and you could use it as temporary storage for throw pillows as well. You can also find shorter options for smaller wall spaces. Or, grab this two-pack of Zonon Corner Hay Racks to tuck your blanket storage into a corner.
Black and silver are common finishes on hay racks, so you get a neutral look that works well with any blanket color or pattern. However, you can spray paint the rack before installing it to change the look. Gold spray paint lends a glam touch, or brighter colors can make your creative blanket storage stand out.