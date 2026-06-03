'Just Lazy Enough': Woman's Simple Blanket Storage Hack Ends Shelf Clutter Chaos

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Keeping cozy throw blankets nearby makes it easy to cuddle up or stay warm any time you need an extra layer. Finding ideal storage when those linens aren't in use, though, is sometimes tricky. The default is often to fold extra blankets and put them on the shelves in a linen closet, but that can eat up space quickly given how bulky blankets are. Plus, a linen closet isn't always convenient for blankets you use in the living room. That's why ditching overstuffed shelves for an easier, more stylish blanket storage option is the way to go. TikTok creator nikkionthefarm offers up a very unique option that's very fitting for her farmhouse: a hay rack. Commenters are loving the idea, with one person saying, "That is a great idea. We are just lazy enough to try this."

You don't need to live on a farm (or even follow the farmhouse style handbook) to embrace this easy blanket storage idea. Hay racks are typically a simple metal bar design that blends into most decor styles. Plus, when it's full of blankets, the rack isn't very visible anyway. And since many of these animal feeders are wall-mounted, they don't take up any floor space like baskets or bins do. Hay racks essentially look like a partial wire basket with an open back, so the wall serves as the fourth side. There are freestanding versions, like this Lesolar Hay Feeder, if you don't want to drill holes in your wall. Just ensure to confirm the dimensions can fit in your living room.