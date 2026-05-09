Don't Toss Old Blankets. Here Are 12 Ways To Repurpose Them In Your Home And Garden

Old blankets can be difficult to part with. Even if you don't form any kind of emotional attachment to them after a few thousand nights curled up with tea and a good book, it just seems wasteful to trash them. Thrift stores will take them if they're in great shape, but then, so would you. Worn, stained, or damaged blankets are often best deconstructed and given new life as something suitable, from a pet bed to a bath mat or something as unlikely as a concrete planter or as mundane as a pillow.

Reusing sheets is easy — they're essentially just big pieces of fabric. Blankets have more bulk and so get excluded from projects that require simple, thin fabric. The following undertakings make practical use of the characteristics of a good blanket and are usually small enough (or weird enough, in the case of the concrete planter) that you can work around any wear and tear.

Unsurprisingly, most of these projects require some amount of sewing, though a few don't. And most are about creating indoor items, since the last thing you need is a reason to wash an old blanket more often. Some are simple, some are complex, but all of them will save you from having to dump that big poofy trash bag in the bin, suspecting there was something you could have used it for.