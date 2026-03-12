Give An Old Lampshade A Second Life With This Genius Idea For Indoor Plants
Every old or thrifted item deserves a second chance at life, and it's possible to recycle everything in your house, including old, outdated lampshades. Don't toss out the ones you already have at home, and keep an eye out for these abandoned fixtures at thrift stores. Indoor gardeners with a knack for DIY can breathe new life into them by repurposing them for houseplants. Specifically, you can turn them into fun pot covers by merely flipping them upside down and putting a pot inside them.
The benefit of using them as a decorative cover is that they add color, texture, and personalized style to your living space. They're a great way to mask functional plant pots that may be good for the plants but do not match your interior design, such as terracotta pots. Lampshades are also often made of malleable materials, such as fabric and paper, which are easy to alter without advanced tools and skill sets.
Repurposing these items is also a sustainable approach to decorating. It's a great way to upcycle abandoned products that are otherwise destined for landfills. If you find a lampshade attached to a lamp base, use the top piece for this hack while turning the old thrift store lamp base into a new beauty.
How to choose a lampshade and use it as a plant pot cover
Any size lampshade can be used as a plant pot cover, as long as it's wider and taller than the original pot. Drum-style lampshades are the best choice, as they're already the same shape as standard plant pots. Make this project easier by paying attention to the interior metal fitting type. Most fittings dip down and block space on the inside of the lampshade. Ideally, you'll find a lampshade with a duplex, finial, or other style of top-fitting that doesn't take up too much space. If your thrifted lampshade wires do block potential plant pots, it's not the end of the world. It just takes an extra step to cut them out with something such as a GALAX PRO Oscillating Multi Tool.
@lizfenwickdiy
Did you know.... A lampshade makes a perfect planter? 🤩 Spotted this one at the thrift store and knew it had potential! I just removed the inner metal piece and it's an instant decor upgrade!🪴 #thriftfinds #diy #easydiy #thrifteddecor #budgetfriendly #affordablehomedecor #thriftshopping
The next step is easy. Flip the drum over with the wider side facing up, and tuck the plant pot inside. If it's a live plant, make sure the inside pot has a tray to catch excess water. Artificial plants won't have this problem. Make sure the primary plant pot is well hidden by the lampshade cover for aesthetic reasons.
Even damaged lampshades can be refurbished for this plant pot DIY. Repair damaged lampshades made of ripped or worn paper with onionskin paper. You can upgrade fabric or paper materials using common craft supplies. There are also several kinds of paint that are usable on paper lampshades. Remember that these lampshades aren't being used as lighting fixtures, so there's no fire risk to worry about. This provides more creative freedom with embellishments. Mod Podge doilies around the outside, wrap it in twine, add a ribbon trim, or hot glue other accessories that fit your personal style.