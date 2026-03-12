Give An Old Lampshade A Second Life With This Genius Idea For Indoor Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every old or thrifted item deserves a second chance at life, and it's possible to recycle everything in your house, including old, outdated lampshades. Don't toss out the ones you already have at home, and keep an eye out for these abandoned fixtures at thrift stores. Indoor gardeners with a knack for DIY can breathe new life into them by repurposing them for houseplants. Specifically, you can turn them into fun pot covers by merely flipping them upside down and putting a pot inside them.

The benefit of using them as a decorative cover is that they add color, texture, and personalized style to your living space. They're a great way to mask functional plant pots that may be good for the plants but do not match your interior design, such as terracotta pots. Lampshades are also often made of malleable materials, such as fabric and paper, which are easy to alter without advanced tools and skill sets.

Repurposing these items is also a sustainable approach to decorating. It's a great way to upcycle abandoned products that are otherwise destined for landfills. If you find a lampshade attached to a lamp base, use the top piece for this hack while turning the old thrift store lamp base into a new beauty.