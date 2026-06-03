DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Cutting Boards Into Chic Storage For Bathroom Countertops

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Being one of the smaller rooms in the home, it doesn't take long for bathrooms to fill up with all the toiletries and tools we use in them. Finding ways to make space while maintaining your chosen aesthetic on a budget is tough. Fortunately, one DIYer found a way to clear countertops without breaking the bank. YouTuber, Nora G's Nook, used Dollar Tree bamboo cutting boards and acrylic containers to craft a glamorous drawer organizer. Whether you're dealing with clutter or simply looking for bathroom storage ideas to maximize space, this project offers an affordable solution that's easy to customize to your style.

This hack works by gluing wooden cutting boards to the top and bottom of stackable drawers, and adding pulls in a color and style of your choosing. This is a great way to free up space by stacking your storage vertically. The clear sides let you see exactly what's inside, so you never lose your hair ties, cotton swabs, or floss sticks. Better yet, this chic Dollar Tree DIY turns messy bathroom counters into organized bliss on your own terms. You can choose the color, pull style, and even how many drawers you use.