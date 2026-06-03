DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Cutting Boards Into Chic Storage For Bathroom Countertops
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Being one of the smaller rooms in the home, it doesn't take long for bathrooms to fill up with all the toiletries and tools we use in them. Finding ways to make space while maintaining your chosen aesthetic on a budget is tough. Fortunately, one DIYer found a way to clear countertops without breaking the bank. YouTuber, Nora G's Nook, used Dollar Tree bamboo cutting boards and acrylic containers to craft a glamorous drawer organizer. Whether you're dealing with clutter or simply looking for bathroom storage ideas to maximize space, this project offers an affordable solution that's easy to customize to your style.
This hack works by gluing wooden cutting boards to the top and bottom of stackable drawers, and adding pulls in a color and style of your choosing. This is a great way to free up space by stacking your storage vertically. The clear sides let you see exactly what's inside, so you never lose your hair ties, cotton swabs, or floss sticks. Better yet, this chic Dollar Tree DIY turns messy bathroom counters into organized bliss on your own terms. You can choose the color, pull style, and even how many drawers you use.
Making your own chic Dollar Tree storage unit
This is a low-risk bathroom organization hack that only requires a few Dollar Tree items and no power tools or expensive add-ons. Buy two Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards, Crafter's Square Wooden Bead Garland, paint, paintbrushes, and some stackable acrylic drawers. YouTuber, Nora G's Nook, uses Jot Storage Drawers, but if you can't find these, the Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer will do. You'll also need a heavy-duty glue like E6000 Craft Adhesive. With supplies gathered, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.
Paint the cutting boards, or stain them to keep the wooden look. Glue the bottom of the plastic drawer set to the top of one of the cutting boards. Attach four wooden beads to the base, and paint them to match. If you want more height, add another drawer with the E6000, and top it off with the second cutting board. If your acrylic containers don't have pulls, paint and glue on more of the wooden beads to make some. You could also use metal ones for a sleek vibe or mix-and-match vintage ones for an eclectic feel. Make this DIY your own by mixing up some school glue and food coloring, and painting it on for a stained glass look, or by lining each drawer with shelf paper.