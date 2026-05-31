15 Cool Gadgets On Amazon That Can Solve Your Clutter Problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several simple decluttering hacks you can follow to get your home tidy. But keeping it organized can be a chore if you don't have dedicated tools to help you out. For instance, you might leave your TV and streaming device remotes on the nightstand if you have a habit of streaming the latest shows and movies while in bed. And the next thing you know, they'll get tangled up with your charger cords and make a general mess of everything. Leaving all your devices' cords and wires out can be a recipe for unwarranted chaos, too. Sadly, it won't stay confined to your bed or living room. Your kitchen, closet, shower, and home office will be equally susceptible to clutter if you don't take corrective action.

This is why we made a list of the most common issues and sifted through the hundreds of products on Amazon to find 15 cool gadgets that can solve your clutter problems. These are all small tools that will make a huge difference in how organized and guest-ready your home looks, especially when they're used collectively. To ensure we picked the best in each category, we only chose products that had a minimum of 300 reviews and an average star rating of 4.1 and higher on Amazon's site. Then, we went through customer reviews to weed out ones that were too problematic or didn't work as advertised. To further narrow our list, we included gadgets that had at least 60% 5-star reviews to their name.