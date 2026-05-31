15 Cool Gadgets On Amazon That Can Solve Your Clutter Problems
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There are several simple decluttering hacks you can follow to get your home tidy. But keeping it organized can be a chore if you don't have dedicated tools to help you out. For instance, you might leave your TV and streaming device remotes on the nightstand if you have a habit of streaming the latest shows and movies while in bed. And the next thing you know, they'll get tangled up with your charger cords and make a general mess of everything. Leaving all your devices' cords and wires out can be a recipe for unwarranted chaos, too. Sadly, it won't stay confined to your bed or living room. Your kitchen, closet, shower, and home office will be equally susceptible to clutter if you don't take corrective action.
This is why we made a list of the most common issues and sifted through the hundreds of products on Amazon to find 15 cool gadgets that can solve your clutter problems. These are all small tools that will make a huge difference in how organized and guest-ready your home looks, especially when they're used collectively. To ensure we picked the best in each category, we only chose products that had a minimum of 300 reviews and an average star rating of 4.1 and higher on Amazon's site. Then, we went through customer reviews to weed out ones that were too problematic or didn't work as advertised. To further narrow our list, we included gadgets that had at least 60% 5-star reviews to their name.
Lamicall's rotatable cord organizers
Cords have an annoying habit of flopping over, tangling, disappearing behind hard-to-reach spaces, and causing a mess in general. And, according to Lamicall, its pack of 6 Rotatable Cord Organizers can solve this problem. These adhesive cable clips feature a spring lock mechanism, a 360-degree rotatable design, and a wide cable slot diameter. Having an average star rating of 4.7, these organizers have been reviewed close to 2,300 times. They have received a thumbs-up from 84% of customers, with one of them saying, "Great way to manage cords and keep them hidden until needed for use."
Hydream's stove top magnetic shelf
Utilizing every spare inch to your advantage is a must when you have a shoebox-sized kitchen. But it won't take long for your cabinets to turn chaotic. Hydream's Stove Top Magnetic Shelf gives you the choice to use the empty space above your flat-top or gap ovens. Made of silicone, the heat-resistant 30-inch shelf is spacious enough for organizing your most used spices and seasonings over your stove. Reviewed close to 2,100 times, this shelf has an average star rating of 4.5, with 76% 5-star reviews. Happy with their purchase, one user wrote, "Fits perfectly, magnet keeps them from sliding around."
Wali's outlet shelf wall holder
If you've ever wished your electrical outlets had some space for holding your electric toothbrushes or other small devices to minimize clutter on the floor, Wali's Outlet Shelf Wall Holder can be the solution. Its built-in platform claims to hold up to 10 pounds of weight in one go. But it's only compatible with duplex and decorator wall plates. After being reviewed over 17,300 times, the holder has an average star rating of 4.4 and 5-star rating of 71%. A pleased user shared, "Great little shelf, good quality, easy to put up, and great price."
Home It's mop and broom holder
In case your tiny broom closet has started resembling an abandoned space, take control of the chaos with a dedicated holder. Home It's Mop and Broom Holder is a wall mount tool that features five slots and six hooks for your cleaning essentials. In essence, the manufacturer's says it handle about 38 pounds in one-go. The only possible downside is you'll have to drill holes in your wall to install this organizer. Having over 42,100 reviews, this unit has an average star rating of 4.5, with 73% of customers giving it 5 stars.
wander agio's stainless steel razor holder
Though important, razors, handheld body scrubbers, and tiny squeegees can clutter up your shower area in no time. If you're dealing with a similar problem, dedicated holders, like wander agio's Stainless Steel Razor Holder, can help. This wall-mounting adhesive organizer is renter-friendly, comes in a pack of two, and is painted for a clean finish. With over 500 reviews, this holder has an average star rating of 4.5 and most consumers praise its ease-of-installation, product quality, and functionality. Awarding it 5 stars, a customer said, "These worked perfectly for holding our razors in the shower."
Nmgkokew's cabinet door storage box
No matter how deep or shallow your cabinets are, they only require a few days to go from an organized storage space to a messy nightmare. Homeowners dealing with a similar issue have found the Nmgkokew Cabinet Door Storage Box helpful. Available in a pack of four and having a weight capacity of about 4.4 pounds, they'll let you maximize every inch of cabinet space. Reviewed close to 1,500 times, they have an average star rating of 4.4, with 70% of consumers giving it 5 stars. One satisfied user wrote, "[This]... is a game-changer for keeping my kitchen organized!"
Weemagic's remote control holder
Keeping track of your TV, AC, sound system, smart appliances, and gaming set remotes can seem like a tall task. Preventing them from cluttering your coffee table can be even more difficult. In case you're struggling to keep your end or side tables organized, Weemagic's Remote Control Holder comes with four compartments and a 360-degree spin design. Made of PU leather, this organizer has over 500 reviews with 85% of users giving it 5 stars. Consequently, its average star rating is 4.8. An appreciative customer noted, "Well made, colorful, functional and... it doesn't take up a lot of room."
... Or try Xyofun's magnetic remote control holder
However, if you have a tiny end table or don't want an organizer cramping your living room's aesthetic, a mounted holder might be better suited to organize your remotes. Xyofun's Magnetic Remote Control Holder has an 4.6 star rating after being reviewed close to 1,600 times. Made of silicone and available in varied color combinations, each pack contains four self-adhesive holders. With 79% individuals giving them 5 stars, an individual shared why they rated so highly: "I bought it with the idea of organizing remotes, and it exceeded my expectations."
Lancord's cord organizer for appliances
Most appliance commercials and professional kitchen shots trim out the silent trouble-maker: the unsightly cord. Alas, you can't do without them in real life and you'll soon find yourself dealing with tangles even if you own the best kitchen appliances. Lancord's Cord Organizer for Appliances aims to change that. Designed specifically for thick and long cords, these stick-on organizers promise to keep your kitchen clutter-free. Agreeing with this, a user noted, "They stick really well and keep all my appliance cords neat and organized." This product has over 5,500 reviews, an average star rating of 4.3 out of 5.
niffgaff's slim paper towel holder
If you have a small kitchen, a bulky paper towel holder can also feel visually overwhelming. Plus, it'll take up precious counter space. But with space-saving versions, you can install one horizontally (like under a cabinet) or vertically (like near your stove). Given these qualities, we like niffgaff's Paper Towel Holder. It's flexible, made of aluminum, and is both self-adhesive and drill-friendly. After gathering about 10,500 reviews, it has an average star rating of 4.1, with 65% users giving it full marks, although some reviewers complain that the holder can be wobbly.
iBetterLife's self-adhesive silicone hook holders
iBetterLife's Self-adhesive Silicone Hook Holders are multipurpose hooks you can stick wherever you need a holder for your keys, pens, cables, towels, bottles, toothbrushes, and the like. You can stick a holder and place the item between the four prongs or hang it on one of them. Having over 2,300 reviews, these hooks have an average star rating of 4.3 and 70% 5-star reviews. Thrilled with them, a purchaser opined, "The hooks are easy to mount on the wall and provide a secure hold for hanging items, from towels to bags to kitchen utensils."
Syipo's plastic bag holder
We all have that large plastic bag serving as a "temporary" holder for other plastic bags. But things rapidly snowball when that one bag turns into two (or ten!). However, things don't have to get chaotic if you have a dedicated organizer, like Syipo's Plastic Bag Holder. It's large enough to store at least 50 plastic bags and dispenses them easily. With over 4,800 reviews, it has an average star rating of 4.7 and 81% 5-star reviews. A pleased consumer shared, "It holds a good number of bags and makes them easy to grab when needed. The slim design saves space, and mounting it was straightforward."
Amkufo's magic hangers for closet organization
Organizing a small closet with lots of clothes might seem daunting, but the real challenge would be keeping it tidy for good. Several reviewers commend Amkufo's Magic Hangers for adding space to their packed closets and making organization easier. In fact, one delighted user mentioned in their review, "Really made a difference in our overly stuffed closet." Each pack contains six hangers, and every one of them features six holes for hanging garments. They have been reviewed more than 5,300 times and have an average star rating of 4.5, thanks to 74% of customers giving it 5 stars.
Coffeekeepers' under desk slide out drawer
Having only the most often used items on your home office desk is the best way to declutter your workspace. And all you have to do is sweep the unnecessary items in a drawer. Or if you don't have one, attach something like the Coffeekeepers' Under Desk Slide Out Drawer to your desk. This slim alloy-steel drawer will hide all clutter beneath your desk. It has over 1,700 reviews, with 64% reviewers giving it 5 stars and bringing its average star rating to 4.2.
Freewindo's silicone straw organizer
While reusable straws are an eco-friendly swap for a more sustainable home, they can lead to a chaotic kitchen drawer if you don't store the varied pieces well. Freewindo's Silicone Straw Organizer claims to store all your straws, regardless of their height or size difference, courtesy of its split design. A purchaser concurs and mentions, "Instead of having straws in the drawer, it's now organized and out of the way!" These BPA-free, silicone organizers have an average star rating of 4.7 after being reviewed over 300 times, with 85% of customers giving it 5 stars.