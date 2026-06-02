Ditch The Baskets: Turn Old Soup Cans Into Functional Hanging Storage

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If you're looking for a creative storage idea that breaks away from traditional woven baskets, upcycle a common kitchen item. Instead of tossing old soup cans, turn them into functional but stylish kitchen storage. The TikTok user @hometalk shared a method that displays cleaned soup cans on a rod across a backsplash or wall. Each can is the perfect pocket for storing culinary essentials and decor.

The best part about this DIY is that it's just as functional as it is decorative. With the right embellishments, it works as an aesthetic accent while keeping countertops clutter free. In fact, it's very similar to the hack that keeps cooking utensils organized in soup cans. The only difference is that it's better suited for small spaces, since it doesn't take up valuable countertop real estate. It keeps items conveniently within reach and near sinks, cabinets, and kitchen appliances, which makes everyday cooking ventures easier.

Like another tin can hanging storage solution, this is a very affordable project to undertake. It requires a drill and sandpaper, which are already commonly found household tools. As far as materials go, you'll need multiple tin cans, a curtain rod, twine, and contact paper. If you source most of these items from a dollar store and go with a pair of budget-friendly rods like the Mainstays Metal Wrap Curtain Rods, the finished project should stay within a $10 budget. If there are any soup cans leftover, you can also try out other genius ideas for repurposing tin cans.