Ditch The Baskets: Turn Old Soup Cans Into Functional Hanging Storage
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If you're looking for a creative storage idea that breaks away from traditional woven baskets, upcycle a common kitchen item. Instead of tossing old soup cans, turn them into functional but stylish kitchen storage. The TikTok user @hometalk shared a method that displays cleaned soup cans on a rod across a backsplash or wall. Each can is the perfect pocket for storing culinary essentials and decor.
The best part about this DIY is that it's just as functional as it is decorative. With the right embellishments, it works as an aesthetic accent while keeping countertops clutter free. In fact, it's very similar to the hack that keeps cooking utensils organized in soup cans. The only difference is that it's better suited for small spaces, since it doesn't take up valuable countertop real estate. It keeps items conveniently within reach and near sinks, cabinets, and kitchen appliances, which makes everyday cooking ventures easier.
Like another tin can hanging storage solution, this is a very affordable project to undertake. It requires a drill and sandpaper, which are already commonly found household tools. As far as materials go, you'll need multiple tin cans, a curtain rod, twine, and contact paper. If you source most of these items from a dollar store and go with a pair of budget-friendly rods like the Mainstays Metal Wrap Curtain Rods, the finished project should stay within a $10 budget. If there are any soup cans leftover, you can also try out other genius ideas for repurposing tin cans.
How to use empty soup containers as kitchen wall storage
The first step in this DIY is to figure out where to hang the soup containers. The most practical spot is above a countertop, but nowhere that blocks your access to the sink or other appliances. If you're installing more than one rod, put at least 6 inches between them so the hanging soup cans aren't too close together. Also, ensure that the bottom-most rod is elevated high enough that the cans won't touch the countertop.
Thoroughly scrub the empty cans with dish soap and water to remove any food or sticker residue. Dry them off, and wrap them in any contact paper that suits your kitchen design. Go with a pattern like the QC Con-Tact Knotty Pine Self-Adhesive Shelf Liner for a natural, rustic look, or the QC Marble Adhesive Covering for more modern elegance. If the included adhesive doesn't hold, use a super glue to secure it in place. Drill two holes on the topside of the can, and thread a piece of twine through each hole. Loop the same piece of twine around the curtain rod, and tie a bow to hang the soup can, being sure to leave enough space between each can so that they don't look cluttered.
Once the cans are hung, all that's left is to fill them. You can use them solely for functional purposes, or alternate between decorative and practical contents. Try sticking artificial foliage in one can, then filling the one beside it with large cooking spoons. This helps break up the look with a touch of nature, ensuring that the design is both stylish and useful.