Stop Wasting Empty Tin Cans — Transform Them Into A Unique Hanging Storage Solution

Metal cans end up in the trash so often that it's safe to say most of us don't look at them and consider their potential to become beautiful and functional household items. One DIY, however, might change your perspective! If you've been wanting more living room storage or a piece to help with office, kitchen, or bedroom clutter, stop tossing your empty tin cans. They can be attached together to create a hanging storage solution with multiple cubbies to help organize small items around the house. And don't worry about the looks — you'll give them a makeover first, so the end result is chic instead of an eyesore.

YouTuber DiY BiGBooM shared this creative project online. The other supplies needed are spray paint, hot glue, and jute twine, such as SMART&CASUAL Natural Jute Twine. You can also decorate the organizer with PMLAND Artificial White Pearls, which resemble the ones the DIYer uses, or grab strands of beads or rhinestones, if they're more your style.

Start collecting cans from your favorite foods, washing them out thoroughly. To make a large wall piece like in the video, you'll need 16 empty cans. Of course, you could always adjust the amount if you'd prefer a different organizer size or shape (or you want to keep a few extra containers so you can turn your soup cans into garden decor). Just note that it might be easier to use similar-sized cans for this project. Once you're finished, hang it in a room to categorize and store things like costume jewelry, hair accessories, cords, mementos, art supplies, and more.