What Happens If You Put Coffee Grounds In Your Toilet?
Coffee grounds are known for their ability to work wonders all around the home. Instead of tossing them, you can use the leftovers for deodorizing, fertilizing, and repelling pests. There's even a coffee grounds trick that brings dirty pots and pans back to life. However, one thing you shouldn't do is dump your coffee grounds into the toilet. While it may not seem like a very big deal (especially with what a toilet typically handles), they can clump up after being flushed — potentially leading to clogs and damage. Finding an alternative for your coffee grounds is advisable so they don't remain in your system and cause problems.
So, why would you ever put coffee grounds in your toilet anyway? Good question. There are some who use the leftover particles as part of a toilet-cleaning method. It involves combining them with baking soda and vinegar, then pouring the mixture into the bowl to help tackle stains and odors. After scrubbing the toilet, the DIY blend is then flushed away (including the particles). Coffee grounds can indeed help absorb unpleasant odors thanks to their nitrogen, and their texture allows them to be fantastic scrubbers. Unfortunately, it's a method that'll put you at risk of having plumbing issues since they're unable to dissolve. You'd be better off trying to keep your toilet fresh naturally with DIY tablets.
The problems you might face if you pour coffee grounds into the toilet
Once coffee grounds go down the toilet, they can mix with grease and attach themselves to the pipes. With water struggling to get through, needing to unclog your toilet more frequently is a possible outcome. It can get even worse, though. The constant obstructions may cause serious damage to the pipes, which in turn could result in high repair bills. If you have a septic tank, they can linger at the bottom, leading to a full tank and posing issues as well. Naturally, you'll be at a greater risk of having to call a plumber the more coffee grounds you flush.
There are plenty of genius ways to reuse coffee grounds in your home that don't have anything to do with the toilet. Simply set them aside the next time you brew up your morning Joe. However, if you're not feeling like getting creative with the leftovers, tossing them in the trash would be a much safer option. There's really only a short list of things that can actually go down the toilet. Besides human waste, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends that only toilet paper be flushed in order to help keep sewers running smoothly.