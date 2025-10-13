Tired Of Scrubbing? Keep Your Toilet Fresh Naturally With These DIY Tablets

Super easy, toilet cleaner pods! This recipe is free from toxins such as sulfates, bleach, and hydrochloric acid. Not only are those chemicals corrosive and toxic, they can actually damage your toilet and drains!🤯 Recipe: -1 cup baking soda -1/4 cup citric acid -2 tbsp castile soap -15 drops tea tree essential oil -10 drops lemon essential oil Just pop one into the toilet bowl, let it do its fizzing magic and then use your toilet scrubber brush as usual. 🚽🫧 #nontoxicliving #cleanliving #nontoxiccleaners #diyhome #cleanproducts #nontoxichome #diycleaning #cleaninghacks #cleanrecipes #nontoxiccleaning #lowtoxliving #toiletcleaner

First, grab a bowl to mix your ingredients. Combine 1 cup baking soda, ¼ cup citric acid, 2 tablespoons Castile soap, and about 25 drops of essential oil. Tea tree, lemongrass, and eucalyptus oils are great options because they smell wonderful and have antimicrobial properties. Next, stir the ingredients until they clump together like wet sand. (If the mixture is too dry, lightly spray it with water.) Transfer the mixture into an old ice cube tray, pressing firmly to pack it in. Let it dry for 24 hours, pop out the cleaning tablets, and then store them in an airtight container — like a mason jar — in the bathroom. When you're ready to use a tablet, simply toss it in the toilet. After it fizzes and dissolves, scrub your toilet as usual. Be sure to clean your toilet brush between uses to ensure it doesn't harbor any nasty bacteria.

Using these tablets is the ultimate cleaning trick that'll get your stained toilet white and bright. Plus, they're easy to customize. For example, in addition to using antimicrobial essential oils, you can incorporate lavender, cedarwood, or ylang-ylang oils for more fragrance. Another idea is to use cute silicone molds instead of an ice cube tray. Check out the baking or candy section of your local craft store, where you'll find molds in shapes like stars and flowers. Finally, when storing the tablets, consider printing or writing labels for the container. These labels can include the name of the cleaning product, instructions on how to use it, and the ingredients list. This way, you'll be able to easily recreate the DIY toilet cleaning tablets in the future.