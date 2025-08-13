The Cleaning Trick That'll Get Your Stained Toilet White And Bright

To harness the power of citric acid against your toilet stains, you just need a tub of citric acid and some warm (but not boiling) hot water. In a pot or kettle, heat up the water until it's steaming but not at a rolling boil, as the temperature shock of boiling water can cause porcelain to crack. The hot water can start to soften the stains, as well as give the citric acid something to cling. Then take several tablespoons of citric acid and ensure the bowl is well covered. Some of it will sink to the bottom, which is totally fine, as this is a hot spot for stubborn stains.

Allow the citric acid 20-30 minutes to work its magic. When time is up, grab your toilet brush and get to scrubbing. Thanks to the chemical reaction between the citric acid and the stains, and the abrasive properties of the powder and the scrub brush, everything should lift up easily, though you may need to repeat this process if the buildup is particularly bad.

A few things to keep in mind with this toilet cleaning method: Citric acid is not a strong disinfectant on its own, even though it has some antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, so you may want to follow up the cleaning routine with a bit of bleach, white vinegar, or your other preferred germ-fighting disinfectant. Additionally, while citric acid is very safe to work with, it can irritate skin, so pop on a pair of disposable gloves when handling it.