What Is The Best Toilet Bowl Cleaner For Hard Water You Can Buy?

At some point in your adult life, you've probably gone toe-to-toe with those unsightly, discolored rings that form in toilet bowls. They're especially problematic in areas with hard water. These rings form as the dissolved minerals in hard water like calcium build up over time. Once you've developed one of these dreaded toilet rings, no amount of scrubbing seems to help it fade away completely.

Hunker reached out to Carly Castro, owner of FreshLee Cleaning Co., to get an expert recommendation on how to clean the stubborn toilet stains caused by hard water. While speaking to Hunker, Castro explained that most regular toilet bowl cleaners do a poor job of tackling hard water rings because the cleaner slides right over the buildup that has bonded to the porcelain. "Over time," she said, "the stains bond to the porcelain, which makes them even more difficult to remove."

Many toilet bowl cleaners attempt to solve this by adding bleach to their formulas, but Castro thinks this is a recipe for disaster. "The worst way to tackle hard water rings is by using bleach based toilet bowl cleaners," she explained, "or just straight up ignoring the ring and allowing the stain to build up over time, and literally become one with your toilet." Instead, she recommended some specific products that may not already be in your bag of tricks.