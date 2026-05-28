No More Boring Blinds: A Beautiful, More Unique Way To Cover Kitchen Windows
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Having windows in the kitchen is a beautiful way to embrace natural light, especially when you're cooking or washing dishes. Yet, there are also times when having window coverings can make a big difference. Who says they have to be drab, though? There's a fun and vibrant alternative that you can craft out of a rug from Five Below. People all around the internet have been trying out the project. You simply cut one up, then tie the scraps to a rod, creating DIY boho window curtains. They can be hung on their own or combined with standard kitchen blinds to help jazz up the area.
For example, Five Below sells its Handwoven Multicolor Chindi Rug for $7. Although it's intended for the floor, the 3 by 5-foot rug is made up of colorful strips of fabric that are perfect for other uses, too. You just need to snip the rug's inner strings and begin pulling it apart. The recycled fabric pieces are different sizes and feature various patterns. After you've freed all the strands, it's a good idea to wash them in a sink or tub of water. Give them a good soak, then flatten the pieces and hang them to dry. You're also going to need a curtain or tension rod — just make sure that it matches your kitchen window's measurements.
More tips for dressing your kitchen window up with vibrant rag curtains
Once your fabric strands are dry, you can begin designing your curtains. Line them up in the pattern and size order that you like best. For example, you could keep shorter pieces in the middle and use longer ones on the ends. You can always cut any of them if needed! Next, tie the pieces to the rod. One way is by using a lark's head knot, which involves doubling the strand, then holding it against the bar. Pull the ends of the material through the loop's opening, and voila — the fabric should be secured. Repeat until all of your strands are attached to the rod.
@hucklebuckle459
I am loving these curtains. I bought more rugs so I will be busy making them for my other windows 😊💜✨ #curtains #diy #diyproject #diycurtains #boho #braidedrug #bohocurtains #crafty #craftymoms #eclectic #whimsical #fyp #5below
Do your best to hang the curtain rod just right. After it's up, play around with the pieces if needed, so they're all evenly spaced. Together, they should give your window a gorgeous, whimsical appearance that is the opposite of boring. If your strands are shorter, it'll be like having a very unique valance. Combine it with blinds, and you'll have the best of both worlds: beauty and coverage. If your rag curtains are longer, you can separate them in the middle and tie the sections together whenever you want to let in more sunshine. This can be done with a leftover piece of fabric from the chindi rug.
To achieve a different look, incorporate curtain rings instead of tying the pieces directly to the rod, such as with these AMZSEVEN Curtain Rod Rings with Clips. Attach the strands to the little clips. Spread them out, or keep the curtains separated into two sections so they frame the window. However you do it, they'll surely get noticed. Add to the vibe by blending in other bohemian kitchen ideas like throwing in copper or embracing greenery.