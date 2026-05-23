Upcycle Old T-Shirts Into A Boho Window Curtain For DIY Privacy On A Budget
Curtains and other traditional window coverings can be so expensive, especially when you have a lot of windows. If you need more privacy but want to ditch the hefty price tag, try this creative way to transform old T-shirts into upcycled decor. For basically no cost and very little effort, you can make your own strip fabric curtains with a boho vibe. T-shirts are among those clothing items that are frequently hoarded, and if you have a bunch that don't fit, you're ready to DIY your own unique curtains. For this project, all you'll need are a pair of scissors, your shirts, and a curtain rod. No matter the size of your window, you'll be able to modify your shirts into the perfect length for any size curtains. The hanging strips and multi-color design of these curtains perfectly fits the boho style, making for a fun alternative to curtains that keeps your room private while letting in light.
If you don't have enough old T-shirts to complete your curtains, other shirts like blouses or button-ups would work as well. In fact, any scrap fabric around your home can be upcycled into boho curtains — from linens to fabric rugs. Plus, the more colors, patterns, and styles you add, the more unique and bohemian your curtains will look. Not only will this project help you craft adorable window coverings, but it'll keep old clothes out of the landfill.
Crafting fun boho strip curtains from unworn T-shirts
First, you'll need to cut your T-shirts or scrap fabric into strips. Depending on the look you want, you might cut narrow or wide strips. Once you have all of your material cut, start tying pieces of fabric together into one long ribbon. Repeat this process until your strip of knotted fabric is the length you want for your curtains. Now, you'll need to make a bunch of these strips, trying to keep them about the same length.
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As you're tying your curtain together, mix and match different fabrics to create an interesting pattern of colors and styles. This is what really brings out the boho vibe. Alternatively, use just one or two colors for a more uniform look. With T-shirts that are made of a slightly stretchy material, you can pull on them to make them roll up. This creates thinner, round strings for your curtain. Otherwise, wider pieces of fabric make the boho curtain look fuller.
Once you've knotted your T-shirts together into many fabric strips, tie them individually to a curtain rod. Make sure the pieces are pushed up against each other, as the strips need to be side by side to give your curtain privacy. Alternatively, tie each strip onto its own curtain ring and slip them onto the rod. Besides windows, this clever curtain idea creates the cutest doorway decor that could add privacy and a pop of decor to open rooms.