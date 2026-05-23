Upcycle Old T-Shirts Into A Boho Window Curtain For DIY Privacy On A Budget

Curtains and other traditional window coverings can be so expensive, especially when you have a lot of windows. If you need more privacy but want to ditch the hefty price tag, try this creative way to transform old T-shirts into upcycled decor. For basically no cost and very little effort, you can make your own strip fabric curtains with a boho vibe. T-shirts are among those clothing items that are frequently hoarded, and if you have a bunch that don't fit, you're ready to DIY your own unique curtains. For this project, all you'll need are a pair of scissors, your shirts, and a curtain rod. No matter the size of your window, you'll be able to modify your shirts into the perfect length for any size curtains. The hanging strips and multi-color design of these curtains perfectly fits the boho style, making for a fun alternative to curtains that keeps your room private while letting in light.

If you don't have enough old T-shirts to complete your curtains, other shirts like blouses or button-ups would work as well. In fact, any scrap fabric around your home can be upcycled into boho curtains — from linens to fabric rugs. Plus, the more colors, patterns, and styles you add, the more unique and bohemian your curtains will look. Not only will this project help you craft adorable window coverings, but it'll keep old clothes out of the landfill.