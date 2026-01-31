The Fun Alternative To Curtains That Keeps Your Room Private While Letting In Light
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Traditional curtains are a staple in many homes, but sometimes they just don't fit the style of a room. If you're searching for a different way to provide privacy without blocking out all the natural sunlight, look no further than a folding screen with translucent panels. This room divider idea is perfect as an alternative to curtains because it ticks both boxes — people outside won't be able to peek in, and sunlight can still brighten the room. Not to mention, it can be a fun way to upgrade basic windows on a budget.
Rather than having to install a curtain rod or adjust blinds, you can simply set your screen in front of the window. This also means you can easily move it out of the way when you want to enjoy an unobstructed view of the outdoors. Alternatively, for a balance between visibility and privacy, just partially fold the screen. But the best part? This option allows renters to customize their window coverings and add a bit of decor without having to worry about the security deposit. A great choice would be a privacy screen like the IKEA RISÖR room divider, which features a dark wooden frame and white acrylic screens that let in and soften the light.
Keep your space private and bright with a room divider
While any room divider would work as a window covering, using one that's sheer will let more light into the room. Luckily, these types of dividers come in a handful of different styles, making it easy to find something that matches your furniture and decor. You could opt for a sleek, modern frame with frosted panels. Or, dial up the visual interest with a geometric design. Some translucent models, like the Roundhill Furniture Japanese Plum Blossom Room Divider, even include colorful prints for a pop of personality. Just note that certain folding screens are on the expensive side (over $500), though most run between $100 and $200. You could even find cheaper options, such as the Roundhill Shoji 4 Panel Screen Room Divider. This one costs about $76 yet is big enough to block a large living room or bedroom window.
If you don't like the look of rectangular panels with sheer screens, another unique window treatment idea is dividers with ornamental cut-outs, which would add unique patterns and texture to your space. While these won't offer as much privacy, they will still obscure some lines of sight and let in light. Plus, the openings in the designs will play with the way light and shadows move in your space, creating a tasteful and distinguished vibe. The Brown Sun And Moon Foldable Wooden Divider from Home Depot would work wonderfully for this window covering hack.