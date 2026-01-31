The Fun Alternative To Curtains That Keeps Your Room Private While Letting In Light

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traditional curtains are a staple in many homes, but sometimes they just don't fit the style of a room. If you're searching for a different way to provide privacy without blocking out all the natural sunlight, look no further than a folding screen with translucent panels. This room divider idea is perfect as an alternative to curtains because it ticks both boxes — people outside won't be able to peek in, and sunlight can still brighten the room. Not to mention, it can be a fun way to upgrade basic windows on a budget.

Rather than having to install a curtain rod or adjust blinds, you can simply set your screen in front of the window. This also means you can easily move it out of the way when you want to enjoy an unobstructed view of the outdoors. Alternatively, for a balance between visibility and privacy, just partially fold the screen. But the best part? This option allows renters to customize their window coverings and add a bit of decor without having to worry about the security deposit. A great choice would be a privacy screen like the IKEA RISÖR room divider, which features a dark wooden frame and white acrylic screens that let in and soften the light.