Not Traditional Shelves: An Easier Way To Store Bathroom Towels & Toilet Paper

Does it feel like you're constantly searching for spots for all of your bathroom essentials? There never seems to be enough space for all those rolls of toilet paper, towels, and other essentials. Even if you tuck the surplus away in a storage area, you need a few extras right in the bathroom to avoid a really unpleasant situation. While there are plenty of stylish bathroom towel storage ideas and clever toilet paper options, many of them are complex, costly, and bulky. One simple and decorative option is to hang baskets on the bathroom wall for makeshift shelving.

Of course, you can ditch your ugly toilet paper holder and put a basket on the floor or a shelf, but that takes up valuable space. Mounting the baskets to the wall keeps your floors, counters, and shelves open and instead uses empty vertical space. Since you can position them anywhere, you have more flexibility for placement, whether you want the basket shelves within reach of the toilet or hanging decoratively from floor to ceiling. All you need to mount the basket is a nail or screw. You can also use Command hooks if you don't want to make holes in the wall.

When choosing baskets for this bathroom storage solution, look for ones with straight sides. You'll mount the basket with the bottom to the wall, so one of the sides will become the shelf surface where you place items. Traditional wicker or contemporary metal baskets work for this idea. Thrift stores and garage sales are ideal places to find inexpensive baskets for this purpose.