What Does Costco Do With Unsold Appliances And Kitchenware?

Costco moves a lot of merchandise and is always bringing in new deals. If something's about to leave the sales floor, you'll know it because of the Costco "Death Star" symbol, a clever mark the chain uses to signal a product won't be restocked anytime soon, if ever. But items don't sit there forever, taking up space without making money. So, what does Costco do with all its unsold appliances and kitchenware? It still sells them — just not at the store. The company uses a third party liquidation website called B-Stock to auction things off. As the store has quite the generous returns policy, returned Costco household items in good condition do occasionally go back on the shelf; however, those with damage or high-use will end up at these auctions, too.

In fact, B-stock does auctions on member returns, excess inventory at the end of the season, and things called "rare shelf pulls." This third category is items that the store deemed unsellable to its customers, new or returned. However, it will make them available to liquidators with the caveat that they might be damaged or have parts that are missing. This system helps Costco keep its salesfloor fresh. New inventory can cycle through quickly, but the chain won't take a loss on anything that doesn't sell, as there is a secondary business market ready to pick up the slack.