Do Returned Household Items At Costco Go Back On The Shelf? Here's What Really Happens

Costco carries numerous home goods with stellar reviews, from lifelike faux greenery to Pyrex bowls with vintage-inspired tinted glass. And if a product you purchased doesn't work out, there's a very good chance that Costco will refund your money. The warehouse store offers a satisfaction guarantee for all of its merchandise, as well as a generous return policy. Though the return window is 90 days for many electronics and appliances, you can take most other items back to the store for a full refund at any time, including furniture, mattresses, and home decor. These products don't just evaporate once you hand them to a Costco employee, though. Many non-perishable goods are returned to shelves. Where those shelves are located depends on the item's condition — in particular, whether its packaging has been opened.

If sustainability and waste reduction are priorities for your household, figuring out what happens to your returned merchandise matters. Case in point: Amazon donates or refurbishes many items customers send back, but it's not uncommon for returns to make their way to landfills. In other words, keeping an unwanted item is sometimes the best choice. This diverts it from a landfill for some time and eliminates fossil fuel emissions that would result when shipping the product back to Amazon. Fortunately, many Costco returns dodge the dumpster. Returned merchandise gets sent to a processing center for inspection. At this site, Costco decides whether to return the item to the manufacturer, sell it to a liquidator, or throw it away. When you return a product in original, unopened packaging, it's likely to go back to a warehouse sales floor — with a few exceptions.