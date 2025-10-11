Costco's Pyrex Mixing Bowls With A Vintage Twist Are Stealing The Spotlight

When preparing to entertain at home or take your favorite signature treats on the go, most people have specifically allocated dishware for the various tasks in the process: cooking, serving, transporting, and storing food. However, Pyrex has done the impossible and released a mixing bowl set that is functional and gorgeous enough to do all of the above with ease. The best part? This lovely do-it-all dishware set is sold at Costco for an absolute steal, so you don't have to break the bank to transform your entertaining game. Unlike truly vintage collectible Pyrex that sells for thousands, this adorable retro-inspired set is only $25.99 via Costco's website, though some reviewers say they scored a lower price in-store.

As one of the many home products with rave reviews on Costco's site, this Pyrex set of mixing bowls is beloved for its all-purpose practicality almost as much as its stunning fluted silhouette in beautiful pastel-tinted glass hues. Comprised of four bowls in various sizes that nest together for storage (genius) and corresponding lids, the versatile set can do it all, from prepping, microwaving, and transporting, to serving, freezing, and dishwashing. The purpose of hosting, gathering, and celebrating is to be together, so the less time wasted by switching food containers and washing dishes, the better. Bonus points for looking incredibly stylish in the process, of course, which is exactly what this affordable Pyrex set does with aplomb. Are you running to Costco yet, or need more convincing?