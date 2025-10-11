Costco's Pyrex Mixing Bowls With A Vintage Twist Are Stealing The Spotlight
When preparing to entertain at home or take your favorite signature treats on the go, most people have specifically allocated dishware for the various tasks in the process: cooking, serving, transporting, and storing food. However, Pyrex has done the impossible and released a mixing bowl set that is functional and gorgeous enough to do all of the above with ease. The best part? This lovely do-it-all dishware set is sold at Costco for an absolute steal, so you don't have to break the bank to transform your entertaining game. Unlike truly vintage collectible Pyrex that sells for thousands, this adorable retro-inspired set is only $25.99 via Costco's website, though some reviewers say they scored a lower price in-store.
As one of the many home products with rave reviews on Costco's site, this Pyrex set of mixing bowls is beloved for its all-purpose practicality almost as much as its stunning fluted silhouette in beautiful pastel-tinted glass hues. Comprised of four bowls in various sizes that nest together for storage (genius) and corresponding lids, the versatile set can do it all, from prepping, microwaving, and transporting, to serving, freezing, and dishwashing. The purpose of hosting, gathering, and celebrating is to be together, so the less time wasted by switching food containers and washing dishes, the better. Bonus points for looking incredibly stylish in the process, of course, which is exactly what this affordable Pyrex set does with aplomb. Are you running to Costco yet, or need more convincing?
Costco's vintage-inspired Pyrex set is as pretty as it is practical
Let's dive into the nitty gritty about the details of this positively charming Pyrex set. There is one mixing bowl each of 3-cup, 5.5-cup, 9.5-cup, and 4.5-qt (or 18-cup) capacities, all of which come with a matching plastic lid. The durable tempered glass helps for uniform heating, as well as resists stains and the absorption of food odors. The set is extremely versatile for cooking, reheating, and storing, as it's dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. However, unlike other Pyrex containers that are oven safe, it is important to note that this set is not.
In addition to the incredibly versatile functionality and durability Pyrex is famous for, the aesthetic is what has this set flying off the shelves. With soft pastel colors and a stunning fluted design reminiscent of classic vintage glass, this Costco set is a beautifully modern take on a retro silhouette and colorway. It's available as a single-color set in light sage green or a multi-color set with blue, green, aqua, and pink bowls to fit your style. The bowls are practical enough to prep a feast, but pretty enough to serve your famous dish at a potluck or make your holiday tablescape absolutely sing. And when your entertaining is finished, simply pop on the lid to transport your dish home and store it in the fridge or freezer to keep it fresh (even if that's only until a midnight snack!). Though the set is vintage-inspired and would look right at home in farmhouse, cottage, or other traditional interiors, the fluted design is updated, making it blend seamlessly with modern design aesthetics as well. So run – don't walk – to Costco, because this affordable Pyrex set is your perfect all-in-one prep, serve, and store solution that looks as great as it functions.