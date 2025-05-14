The 'Death Star' Symbol You'll Want To Look Out For When Shopping At Costco
Shopping at Costco is like embarking on a retail treasure hunt: Searching for great deals, viral must-have products, and, let's be honest, free sample snacks along the way. Every trip to one of their warehouses is a unique adventure full of surprises, which is truly half the fun. But this also means that there is a bit of a buy-it-now-while-you-still-can mentality about Costco's ever-changing stock offerings, leaving regular shoppers to worry if they'll be able to get their hands on that perfect faux olive tree for the living room or delicious cheese flight for their next gathering.
Well, the good news is that there's a secret Costco shopping hack that will let you know when there are no immediate plans to restock an item, so you can be sure to get it while the getting's good. Okay, not so secret, as the official Costco membership hack page clearly explains that if you see an asterisk printed on one of the upper corners of the price sign, you should purchase the item right away, as the warehouse store may not be getting any more. If you see the star on the price tag for one of your favorite items, it may be best to snag it now before it's discontinued. But if a beloved product gets the dreaded "death star," does that mean it's gone for good? The short answer is maybe, but not always, so let's dive into what this pending delete Costco shopping hack really means for your warehouse-spelunking adventures.
Costco's 'death star' means there are no immediate plans to restock, but it's not always permanent
So what exactly is the writing on the wall for a product that's adorned with Costco's "death star" symbol? Well, there are a few scenarios. First, it could truly mean that an item is being discontinued with no further stock at that particular warehouse. If this is the case, you can always ask an employee to check stock at another warehouse for you or use the Costco app to check store item availability. Just because the one warehouse is no longer stocking the item doesn't necessarily mean you won't be able to purchase it at another location or from their website.
There are other situations why an item number may be pending deletion in Costco's in-store system. Seasonal items may sell out for the year, boasting a "death star" on their tag when the are down to their last pallet or two, only to make a reappearance in the next calendar year. Or sometimes items are removed from the warehouse because they are planning to change and reissue the product with alternative packaging, sizing, or even branding, shifting it over to Costco's signature in-house line, Kirkland.
But sometimes, the items marked with the Costco signature "death star" really are going away forever, and it is impossible to tell which scenario is at play when you see that symbol on a product. So your best bet is to stock up now, just in case it's your last chance to do so. Happy Costco treasure hunting, friends!