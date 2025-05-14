The 'Death Star' Symbol You'll Want To Look Out For When Shopping At Costco

Shopping at Costco is like embarking on a retail treasure hunt: Searching for great deals, viral must-have products, and, let's be honest, free sample snacks along the way. Every trip to one of their warehouses is a unique adventure full of surprises, which is truly half the fun. But this also means that there is a bit of a buy-it-now-while-you-still-can mentality about Costco's ever-changing stock offerings, leaving regular shoppers to worry if they'll be able to get their hands on that perfect faux olive tree for the living room or delicious cheese flight for their next gathering.

Well, the good news is that there's a secret Costco shopping hack that will let you know when there are no immediate plans to restock an item, so you can be sure to get it while the getting's good. Okay, not so secret, as the official Costco membership hack page clearly explains that if you see an asterisk printed on one of the upper corners of the price sign, you should purchase the item right away, as the warehouse store may not be getting any more. If you see the star on the price tag for one of your favorite items, it may be best to snag it now before it's discontinued. But if a beloved product gets the dreaded "death star," does that mean it's gone for good? The short answer is maybe, but not always, so let's dive into what this pending delete Costco shopping hack really means for your warehouse-spelunking adventures.