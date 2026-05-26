Goodbye Dated Lazy Susan Cabinets: The Open Solution That Looks Sleek And Modern

Corner cabinets have long presented a design conundrum. It's a lot of space to leave unused, but accessing all areas of the shelves is also tricky, which is why many corner cabinets feature the rotating lazy Susan design. It's an effective solution for easily reaching all items in the cabinet, especially smaller ones. However, there's often a relatively low weight limit, and the design doesn't fit larger items well. One storage alternative that maximizes space is to remove the lazy Susan and install shelves. TikTok creator letscaulkaboutit took that idea a step further — she removed her lazy Susan cabinet and replaced it with stylish open shelving, which allows for more customization and a sleek look. Since open shelves lend a modern look to a space, they're a great way to elevate a dated kitchen.

Installing new shelves yourself gives you full control over the finishes, shelf detailing, and shelf spacing. The inspiration project features more space for the bottom shelf to accommodate a stand mixer, for example. And while corner cabinet shelves typically meet at a right angle, the creator cut the fronts in a curved design to make it look unique and to add a little extra shelf space with the door no longer in the way.

Before doing something similar with your corner cabinet, take a peek inside to see what you're working with. Since you're removing the door, the inner walls of the cabinet and the edges will be on full display. You may need to update those areas to create a polished design. It's something you might not think about since most kitchen open shelving ideas involve attaching shelves to the wall.