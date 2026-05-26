Goodbye Dated Lazy Susan Cabinets: The Open Solution That Looks Sleek And Modern
Corner cabinets have long presented a design conundrum. It's a lot of space to leave unused, but accessing all areas of the shelves is also tricky, which is why many corner cabinets feature the rotating lazy Susan design. It's an effective solution for easily reaching all items in the cabinet, especially smaller ones. However, there's often a relatively low weight limit, and the design doesn't fit larger items well. One storage alternative that maximizes space is to remove the lazy Susan and install shelves. TikTok creator letscaulkaboutit took that idea a step further — she removed her lazy Susan cabinet and replaced it with stylish open shelving, which allows for more customization and a sleek look. Since open shelves lend a modern look to a space, they're a great way to elevate a dated kitchen.
Installing new shelves yourself gives you full control over the finishes, shelf detailing, and shelf spacing. The inspiration project features more space for the bottom shelf to accommodate a stand mixer, for example. And while corner cabinet shelves typically meet at a right angle, the creator cut the fronts in a curved design to make it look unique and to add a little extra shelf space with the door no longer in the way.
Before doing something similar with your corner cabinet, take a peek inside to see what you're working with. Since you're removing the door, the inner walls of the cabinet and the edges will be on full display. You may need to update those areas to create a polished design. It's something you might not think about since most kitchen open shelving ideas involve attaching shelves to the wall.
Build custom open shelving for corner cabinets
The first step is removing the door, shelving, and lazy Susan hardware. This gives you a blank slate and makes it easier to custom-build your new shelves. Fill in any holes that will be visible. Since you'll place a shelf at the bottom, you don't need to worry about filling those holes. Paint the inside of the cabinet if it needs a fresh coat, or cover it in wallpaper if you want to incorporate color or patterns.
Measure the interior walls to get the dimensions for the shelves. Two shelves will fit comfortably, but you can do three if you want to store shorter items in the space. If you're not sure about the spacing, choose what you'll display there and measure its height, adding at least a few inches for clearance. Cut the material to size and decide whether to curve the front edge or cut it at a right angle. When choosing the material for the shelf, think about the finish you want. If you decide to stain it, choose a board with a nice appearance and grain. If you go for MDF, grab edge banding to attach to the exposed cut edge for a polished finish.
@letscaulkaboutit
Replaced my lazy susan cabinet with open corner shelves. #diyproject #lazysusan #cornershelf #homereno #homedecor #kitchenideas
Now, anchor the shelves inside the cabinet, securing them with screws driven into the studs. Add any other finishing touches, like decorative trim around the door opening or LED light strips inside the cabinet. Your sleek kitchen cabinet storage is now ready to be styled. Position larger items directly on the shelves, or use baskets and other storage containers for smaller items.