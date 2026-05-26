Ditch New Curtains: An Affordable Trick To Add Privacy To Your Bathroom Windows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a creative way to add privacy to your bathroom windows, consider repurposing something you already have on hand. There's a budget-friendly method that's practical and adds plenty of privacy. Instead of going out and buying a brand-new window treatment, cut up an old or spare fabric shower curtain. With a little hemming, it's easy to upcycle this material into a stylish, traditional window curtain. It's a great idea if you want to try a shower curtain alternative and need a way to reuse your old shower curtain, rather than tossing it.

The biggest perk of this DIY is that the material is already designed for the humid conditions of a bathroom. There's no need to concoct a water repellent for fabrics or apply any other treatments to make it more resistant to mold and mildew. These curtains are already fashioned to hang on shower rods, which are very similar in design to traditional curtain rods, which makes the transition even easier.

The other benefit to this privacy hack is that it's very cheap, or possibly free. Individuals who already own an old or spare curtain don't need to spend any money to add privacy. Even if there are no spare curtains on hand, traditional curtain patterns and colors are easy to find for as low as $1.50, such as Dollar Tree's Home Collection Stylish Printed Shower Curtains.