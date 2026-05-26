Ditch New Curtains: An Affordable Trick To Add Privacy To Your Bathroom Windows
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If you're looking for a creative way to add privacy to your bathroom windows, consider repurposing something you already have on hand. There's a budget-friendly method that's practical and adds plenty of privacy. Instead of going out and buying a brand-new window treatment, cut up an old or spare fabric shower curtain. With a little hemming, it's easy to upcycle this material into a stylish, traditional window curtain. It's a great idea if you want to try a shower curtain alternative and need a way to reuse your old shower curtain, rather than tossing it.
The biggest perk of this DIY is that the material is already designed for the humid conditions of a bathroom. There's no need to concoct a water repellent for fabrics or apply any other treatments to make it more resistant to mold and mildew. These curtains are already fashioned to hang on shower rods, which are very similar in design to traditional curtain rods, which makes the transition even easier.
The other benefit to this privacy hack is that it's very cheap, or possibly free. Individuals who already own an old or spare curtain don't need to spend any money to add privacy. Even if there are no spare curtains on hand, traditional curtain patterns and colors are easy to find for as low as $1.50, such as Dollar Tree's Home Collection Stylish Printed Shower Curtains.
How to transform an old shower curtain into a privacy curtain for bathrooms
Prepare for this project by first acquiring a sewing machine or a hot glue gun for the DIY portion. Windows that already have rods require no extra prep. If there's no curtain rod, pick up a cheap rod and shower ring pairing, like the Mainstays 2" Metal Wrap Adjustable Curtain Rod and Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Rings.
Keep in mind that the darker the curtain, the more opaque it will be. The less light it lets in, the more privacy it provides. A lighter curtain won't provide as much privacy, but it makes smaller rooms (like bathrooms) appear more spacious and bright. It also shows grime more easily. Ultimately, make the choice based on what's important to you. Keep in mind, you can always pair this idea with other unique window treatments that aren't traditional curtains to add more privacy and aesthetic value.
Begin by measuring the length from the curtain rod to the bottom of the window. Keep the curtain short so it fully covers the window and provides privacy, but also doesn't touch the ground. A floor-length curtain has luxurious appeal but is ultimately impractical. The combination of moisture and dust in a bathroom makes a long curtain and the floor beneath it prone to grime and buildup. This would require more cleaning on a regular basis. Once the measurements are determined, cut the curtain down the middle to create two even sides, and pin them to the right length. Instagrammer @onthecheaptip used a sewing machine to sew a straight stitch down each panel. Those who don't sew can improvise with a hot glue gun to shorten the curtain pieces. Once shortened, they're ready for use.