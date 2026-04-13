We Put Crep Protect Water Repellent Spray Through The Gauntlet Of Home Testing

Many things that are designed to be wet on one side are meant to be dry on the other. Sometimes the distinction is critical, as with submarines and fried foods. Sometimes, it's just really important, as with work gloves, shoes, and parson's chairs. As I write this, before the hijinks below ensue, I am hopeful that I've found a solution for the gloves, shoes, and furniture (though definitely not the subs and fried chicken): a durable water-repellent spray called Crep Protect.

Love-hate is my default relationship to many things, and work gloves top the list. As I type this, I have a thumb dramatically swollen from a wasp sting, a fingernail that's falling off after being crushed by a collapsible — and, indeed, collapsed — generator handle, and two other fingers shortened by childhood and adulthood accidents. I am the type of person who needs to wear gloves, but I detest the damp feeling that sometimes comes with them. I'll occasionally wear nitrile gloves when sanitation demands it, but in general I'd rather spend 10 minutes scrubbing grease off my hands than wear what feels like a balloon.

This is, I hope, where Crep Protect comes in with its promise to add or restore waterproofing to shoes and other fabric and leather things with no more than a quick spritz from a spray can. It's a little pricey at $16 a can (the price is printed right on the can). But if the stuff works, I'd probably pay twice that for it. But don't tell the fine folks at Crep I said that.