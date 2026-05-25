The Calming Tile Color Trend That's Replacing The All-White Look

Looking back at interior color trends over the past couple of decades, light, fresh, and airy shades have dominated the airwaves. We've seen every iteration of bright white on white (with perhaps a hint of silvery cool gray) that could possibly be dreamed up. It started as a welcome change of pace from the overbearing Tuscan-style golden beiges and tans so prevalent in the 1990s and early 2000s. But these once-novel white shades quickly turned sterile when mass popularity made them painfully ubiquitous. To say we all anticipated (more like begged for) a shift toward shades with more depth and warmth is an understatement. And here we are, seeing people embracing tones with more nuance, sophistication, and interest than their bland counterparts.

So when it comes to making decisions for more permanent features like tile, the goal is to choose something with staying power that also makes your heart sing. As an interior designer, I've noticed that today's homeowners are making their new preferences abundantly clear and are saying farewell to boring kitchen and bathroom tile. Many are leaving basic white subway tile behind and opting for soothing yet inspiring tile tones with nature-based nuance. But just because we're moving away from cool whites doesn't mean the tile trend has ditched neutrals altogether, nor has the pendulum swung back to oversaturated 90s tans. Instead, we are finding ourselves in a calming yet chic middle ground. New tile trends are showcasing outdoor-inspired neutrals with warmer undertones and dynamic earth tone colors.